Dailysports Predictions Football LaLiga Predictions Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 15, 2025

Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Espanyol vs Mallorca prediction Photo: laliga.com / Author unknown
Espanyol
15 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
Mallorca
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of La Liga's fourth round will take place on Monday at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium in Barcelona, where Espanyol will host Mallorca. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with a high chance of success.

Match preview

Espanyol, led by Manolo González, have had a strong start and are currently among the La Liga frontrunners. The team is especially confident at home: back-to-back wins over Atlético and Osasuna already make them a formidable force on their own turf. Their unbeaten run in the league stands at four matches, and overall, the “Parakeets” haven’t lost in 11 games, showing cohesion and balance in every line.

The Catalans seize the initiative early—they’ve opened the scoring in each of their last four matches. Espanyol’s home statistics are impressive: just two defeats in their last 15 league games at home. With a solid defense and players like Puado and García, they control the tempo and attack with real efficiency.

Mallorca, on the other hand, continue to struggle at the start of the season—just one point from three rounds and a six-match winless streak in La Liga. The team has faced tough opposition, but their away form remains their Achilles’ heel. Their last win on the road was several months ago.

Even with squad reinforcements, Mallorca’s attacking potential still looks limited. Against Espanyol’s organized play and sturdy defense, the islanders will find it extremely tough to get a result. Historically, playing in Barcelona has always been a tall order for them.

Probable line-ups

  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic, Calero, El-Hilali, Romero, Cabrera, Milla, Expósito, Lozano, Dolan, García, Puado
  • Mallorca: Roman, Kumbulla, Valjent, Raíllo, Morey, Lato, Darder, Morlanes, Torre, Muriqi, Joseph

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Espanyol have won all six home La Liga matches against Mallorca.
  • Mallorca are winless in their last five La Liga away games.
  • Each of Espanyol’s last nine home matches have seen two or three goals scored.

Prediction

Espanyol are displaying consistency, a powerful home presence, and are confidently entering the European qualification zone. Mallorca are still searching for their game, especially away from home, and are unlikely to break their negative streak in Barcelona. My prediction: Espanyol with a (0) handicap at odds of 1.55.

