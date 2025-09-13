Prediction on game Cremonese Total over 1.0 Odds: 2.17 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Serie A’s third round will take place on Monday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, where the local side Verona will host Cremonese. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a high probability of success—especially considering the visitors’ attacking form.

Match preview

Verona comes into this clash on the back of a painful defeat to Lazio (0-4), their first heavy loss of the season. Paolo Zanetti’s squad have failed to impress in the opening rounds, collecting just a single point and struggling both in attack and defense. However, this upcoming match marks their home debut—a crucial chance for the Gialloblu to redeem themselves in front of their supporters.

Yet, Verona’s home record leaves much to be desired. The team is winless in their last six Serie A games at home, scoring no more than a single goal per match. The new signings, notably Gagliardini, have yet to make a significant impact on the team’s results.

Cremonese, on the other hand, are riding high, having won their last three matches in a row. Davide Nicola’s side displays balanced football and makes the most of their chances—the winning goal against Sassuolo came in the dying seconds. Thanks to this electrifying start, the club sits inside the top three, trailing only Juventus and Napoli on goal difference.

Despite general instability in away matches, Cremonese are currently showing maturity in attack. The team has scored at least two goals in four consecutive games and looks far more dangerous than Verona. Even on the road, the Grigiorossi are capable of creating and converting chances—and their opponents’ defense is clearly vulnerable.

Probable lineups

Verona : Montipò, Núñez, Ebosele, Nelsson, Bradarić, Serdar, Berned, Harroui, Cham, Sarr, Giovane

: Montipò, Núñez, Ebosele, Nelsson, Bradarić, Serdar, Berned, Harroui, Cham, Sarr, Giovane Cremonese: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella, Sanabria, Vasquez

Match facts and head-to-head

Verona are winless in their last six Serie A home matches.

Cremonese have scored at least two goals in each of their last four league games.

In 10 of Verona’s last 18 home matches, they have conceded two or more goals.

Prediction

Cremonese’s form at the start of the season deserves respect: the team attacks with confidence and displays real character. Given Verona’s defensive frailty and overall form, a bet on Cremonese’s individual total over 1 looks logical. We expect at least two goals from Cremonese—and the high odds of 2.17 make this bet especially attractive.