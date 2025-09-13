RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Verona vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 15, 2025

Verona vs Cremonese prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 15, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Verona vs Cremonese prediction Photo: legaseriea.it / Author unknown
Verona
Verona Verona Schedule Verona News Verona Transfers
Serie A Italy Serie A Italy Table Serie A Italy Fixtures Serie A Italy Predictions
15 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Italy, Verona, Stadio M. A. Bentegodi
Cremonese
Cremonese Cremonese Schedule Cremonese News Cremonese Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Cremonese Total over 1.0
Odds: 2.17
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the key fixtures of Serie A’s third round will take place on Monday at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium in Verona, where the local side Verona will host Cremonese. I’m backing a bet on goals in this encounter, with a high probability of success—especially considering the visitors’ attacking form.

Match preview

Verona comes into this clash on the back of a painful defeat to Lazio (0-4), their first heavy loss of the season. Paolo Zanetti’s squad have failed to impress in the opening rounds, collecting just a single point and struggling both in attack and defense. However, this upcoming match marks their home debut—a crucial chance for the Gialloblu to redeem themselves in front of their supporters.

Yet, Verona’s home record leaves much to be desired. The team is winless in their last six Serie A games at home, scoring no more than a single goal per match. The new signings, notably Gagliardini, have yet to make a significant impact on the team’s results.

Cremonese, on the other hand, are riding high, having won their last three matches in a row. Davide Nicola’s side displays balanced football and makes the most of their chances—the winning goal against Sassuolo came in the dying seconds. Thanks to this electrifying start, the club sits inside the top three, trailing only Juventus and Napoli on goal difference.

Despite general instability in away matches, Cremonese are currently showing maturity in attack. The team has scored at least two goals in four consecutive games and looks far more dangerous than Verona. Even on the road, the Grigiorossi are capable of creating and converting chances—and their opponents’ defense is clearly vulnerable.

Probable lineups

  • Verona: Montipò, Núñez, Ebosele, Nelsson, Bradarić, Serdar, Berned, Harroui, Cham, Sarr, Giovane
  • Cremonese: Audero, Terracciano, Baschirotto, Bianchetti, Zerbin, Collocolo, Bondo, Vandeputte, Pezzella, Sanabria, Vasquez

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Verona are winless in their last six Serie A home matches.
  • Cremonese have scored at least two goals in each of their last four league games.
  • In 10 of Verona’s last 18 home matches, they have conceded two or more goals.

Prediction

Cremonese’s form at the start of the season deserves respect: the team attacks with confidence and displays real character. Given Verona’s defensive frailty and overall form, a bet on Cremonese’s individual total over 1 looks logical. We expect at least two goals from Cremonese—and the high odds of 2.17 make this bet especially attractive.

Prediction on game Cremonese Total over 1.0
Odds: 2.17
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 19:00 Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.8 Cruz Azul Recommended Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak? Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.4 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Tigres vs Leon prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 21:00 Tigres vs León: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.55 Leon Bet now Mostbet
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Portland Timbers Odds: 1.6 New York Red Bulls Recommended Melbet
Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction Fight for the title of undisputed champion in the super middleweight division 14 sep 2025, 00:00 Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction and betting tips - September 14, 2025 Saul Alvarez Odds: 2.48 Terence Crawford Bet now 1xBet
Roma vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 06:30 Roma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 14, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.87 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Royal Antwerp vs Gent prediction Pro League Belgium 14 sep 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Gent: can Gent break their winless streak? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Gent Recommended Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 14 sep 2025, 08:00 Celta vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.71 Girona Bet now 1xBet
Burnley vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 September 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.99 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
Pisa vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Pisa vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 14 September 2025 Pisa Odds: 1.6 Udinese Recommended Melbet
Lille vs Toulouse prediction Ligue 1 France 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Lille vs Toulouse prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 14, 2025 Lille Odds: 1.81 Toulouse Bet now Mostbet
St. Pauli vs Augsburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 14 sep 2025, 09:30 St. Pauli vs Augsburg: can Augsburg end their losing streak? St. Pauli Odds: 1.56 Augsburg Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores