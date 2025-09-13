RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico

Today, 12:33
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Barcelona midfielder Gavi has suffered a knee injury during training and is expected to be sidelined for around six weeks. The player is currently undergoing conservative treatment.

According to Marca, doctors have decided to hold off on immediate surgery for now, but that option remains on the table and will depend on how his recovery progresses.

A final decision regarding the need for surgery will be made next week. In the meantime, Gavi's participation in El Clásico against Real Madrid, scheduled for October 26, is almost completely ruled out.

This is a major blow for Barcelona, as Gavi remains one of the team's key midfielders. His absence could have a significant impact on the squad's performance in crucial autumn fixtures.

