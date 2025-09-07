Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early

The Englishman has yet to impress with his performance

The Catalan club is seriously considering sending Marcus Rashford back to Manchester United, questioning his physical and mental readiness. Barça head coach Hansi Flick has been left disappointed by the Englishman's recent performances.

According to El Nacional, Barcelona's management has already made it clear to Rashford that he must improve both physically and mentally if he wants to earn more playing time. The club was reportedly satisfied with his work during pre-season and in training, but expected the forward to make a more explosive impact in official matches.

Now, Barcelona is considering the possibility of terminating the loan deal ahead of schedule. Should this happen, the Catalans would be forced to pay Manchester United a compensation fee of 5 million euros.