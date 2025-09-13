UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami

European football union has yet to give the green light

La Liga's ambition to stage the Villarreal vs Barcelona clash outside Spain—in Miami this December—has hit a roadblock. UEFA’s Executive Committee has not granted approval, emphasizing that a final decision will only be made after consulting all stakeholders, as reported by AS.

In its official statement, UEFA noted that it is considering not only the requests from La Liga and the RFEF, but also a similar proposal from the FIGC to host the Como vs Milan match in Australia. According to European football’s governing body, the subject of moving domestic league matches beyond the continent is gaining traction, but demands a thorough analysis.

For now, the project remains in limbo and, aside from UEFA’s approval, also requires FIFA’s endorsement. Although new regulations introduced in 2024 allow FIFA to authorize domestic matches abroad, La Liga’s initiative remains highly contentious.