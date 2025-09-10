RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Chances revealed for Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in Miami

Chances revealed for Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in Miami

Are we about to witness a game in Miami?
Football news Today, 10:01
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chances revealed for Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in Miami Getty Images

As part of the first round of La Liga, Barcelona are set to face Villarreal in their final fixture of the year. And it appears the match could be staged in Miami.

Details: According to Marca, FIFA has provided the legal framework to host such matches, and everything currently meets the requirements to hold this encounter in the United States. The only obstacle that could prevent Barcelona and Villarreal from playing in Miami is the Higher Sports Council, which could oblige FIFA to withdraw its approval.

For now, however, there are no moves towards blocking the match in the U.S. Therefore, it looks highly likely that we will indeed see Barcelona take on Villarreal in Miami.

We also reported that Barcelona will play Valencia in the fourth round of La Liga at a different venue, as Camp Nou remains unavailable. The location of that fixture has already been confirmed.

Reminder: Previously, it was reported that UEFA might make an exception for the Blaugrana and create an unprecedented case in Champions League history.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Villarreal Villarreal Schedule Villarreal News Villarreal Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 09:13 How Bayern missed out on Lamine Yamal: the story of a failed transfer
Konrad de la Fuente and Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 04:58 "Lamine Yamal's thoughts scare me" - Konrad de la Fuente shares his view on Barcelona's wonderkid star
Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium Football news Yesterday, 12:46 Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium
Diego Lopez. Football news Yesterday, 09:14 Valencia leader surprised that Barcelona match venue still unknown
Camp Nou. Football news 08 sep 2025, 14:02 Chaos continues. Barcelona risks playing home games behind closed doors
Frenkie de Jong as part of the Netherlands national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 11:36 Sad news for Flick! Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong
Related Tournament News
Real Oviedo Stadium Football news Today, 08:13 Provocateur caught! Police detain fan who shouted racist abuse at Vinicius
The old La Liga logo Football news 08 sep 2025, 12:00 Even more clarity! Official: The Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will publicly explain controversial refereeing decisions
50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with? Football news 07 sep 2025, 13:28 50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with?
Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:56 Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:29 A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy
A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window? Football news 02 sep 2025, 07:38 A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores