Chances revealed for Barcelona vs Villarreal clash in Miami

Are we about to witness a game in Miami?

As part of the first round of La Liga, Barcelona are set to face Villarreal in their final fixture of the year. And it appears the match could be staged in Miami.

Details: According to Marca, FIFA has provided the legal framework to host such matches, and everything currently meets the requirements to hold this encounter in the United States. The only obstacle that could prevent Barcelona and Villarreal from playing in Miami is the Higher Sports Council, which could oblige FIFA to withdraw its approval.

For now, however, there are no moves towards blocking the match in the U.S. Therefore, it looks highly likely that we will indeed see Barcelona take on Villarreal in Miami.

We also reported that Barcelona will play Valencia in the fourth round of La Liga at a different venue, as Camp Nou remains unavailable. The location of that fixture has already been confirmed.

Reminder: Previously, it was reported that UEFA might make an exception for the Blaugrana and create an unprecedented case in Champions League history.