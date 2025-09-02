RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news UEFA makes concessions to Barcelona. The club receives a unique privilege

UEFA makes concessions to Barcelona. The club receives a unique privilege

The situation was recognized as complicated.
Football news Today, 09:12
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
UEFA makes concessions to Barcelona. The club receives a unique privilege Getty Images

The tension surrounding Barcelona's return to Camp Nou continues to mount, as the Catalan club is still unable to play at their home ground. Nevertheless, UEFA is showing flexibility towards the Blaugrana.

Details: According to RAC1, the main governing body of European football has allowed Barcelona to return to Camp Nou as soon as the stadium is ready. Remarkably, this could happen even during the league stage.

Normally, Barcelona would have had to wait until mid-February to switch stadiums, but UEFA has classified the Camp Nou reconstruction as a force majeure situation. As a result, according to the source, the club will be permitted to return to their home ground even if the first home match against PSG on October 1 is played elsewhere.

Reminder: At the end of August, it was reported that Barcelona still cannot obtain a license to open the stadium, so the match against Valencia on September 14 will be held at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Official: Héctor Fort joins Elche Football news Today, 01:45 Barcelona's future star heads out on loan! Official: Héctor Fort joins Elche
Alexis Sanchez in the match for Udinese Football news Yesterday, 10:16 Chilean reinforcement! Legendary Alexis Sánchez returns to La Liga as Sevilla signs former Barcelona star
Alexander Cheferin - President of UEFA Football news 29 aug 2025, 06:41 "European teams should play in Europe" – Aleksander Čeferin comments on Barcelona's desire to play La Liga match in Miami
Fermin Lopez in the Barcelona squad Football news 28 aug 2025, 15:30 Chelsea raises the stakes! Talks for Fermín López underway
Football news 28 aug 2025, 09:14 UEFA will make an exception for Barcelona. A precedent will be set
EU commissioner calls Barcelona vs Villarreal match in the US a 'betrayal' Football news 28 aug 2025, 04:14 EU commissioner calls Barcelona vs Villarreal match in the US a 'betrayal'
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores