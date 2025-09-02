UEFA makes concessions to Barcelona. The club receives a unique privilege

The situation was recognized as complicated.

The tension surrounding Barcelona's return to Camp Nou continues to mount, as the Catalan club is still unable to play at their home ground. Nevertheless, UEFA is showing flexibility towards the Blaugrana.

Details: According to RAC1, the main governing body of European football has allowed Barcelona to return to Camp Nou as soon as the stadium is ready. Remarkably, this could happen even during the league stage.

Normally, Barcelona would have had to wait until mid-February to switch stadiums, but UEFA has classified the Camp Nou reconstruction as a force majeure situation. As a result, according to the source, the club will be permitted to return to their home ground even if the first home match against PSG on October 1 is played elsewhere.

Reminder: At the end of August, it was reported that Barcelona still cannot obtain a license to open the stadium, so the match against Valencia on September 14 will be held at the Johan Cruyff Stadium.