The soap opera continues. Barcelona may not have Camp Nou ready by mid-September

The latest updates on the Camp Nou renovation sparked optimism: Barcelona was on the verge of securing a license to reopen the stadium. But once again, things have gone off script.

Details: According to Catalunya Ràdio, safety system issues were discovered during an inspection. The original plan was to open the stands for 27,000 fans, but the meeting to approve the project has been postponed.

The main goal is to return in time for the home clash against Valencia on September 14. If they fail, the match could be played behind closed doors. There's another crucial date looming—August 28, when Barcelona must inform UEFA of the venue for their home Champions League fixtures.

As with La Liga, the Catalan club requested to play their first group stage match away from home. But UEFA flatly refused: they've never granted such exceptions, and Barcelona will not be treated differently.

Reminder: The first Champions League matches are set for September 16–18, with the second round on September 30 and October 1. If Camp Nou isn't ready by then, Barcelona will have to continue their European campaign at the Olympic Stadium in Montjuïc for at least the first half of the season.