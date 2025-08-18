RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona expects to receive documents for Camp Nou use soon

The first stage of reconstruction is nearing completion.
Football news Today, 13:05
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
The saga of Barcelona’s return to Camp Nou keeps dragging on, but it looks like the end is finally in sight.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club is expecting to receive a certificate of completion for construction works from the Catalonia municipal authorities today, August 18. This document will allow the stadium to partially reopen and welcome 27,000 fans as early as matchday four of La Liga against Valencia.

However, the certificate itself is not an official permit. The document, which is expected to arrive at the city hall today, must be signed by the project manager, the head of construction, the Limak contractor, and the club itself. Only after that will the city authorities process the license, which will officially give the right to host matches at the stadium.

In the end, Barcelona hopes to return to Camp Nou by mid-September. If the first Champions League match is scheduled at home (on September 16 or 17), the stadium must be ready by those dates, regardless of whether the Barcelona vs Valencia game takes place earlier. If the opening European fixture is an away game, the club will have a bit more time.

Reminder: Earlier, Barcelona set a new record in the digital arena.

