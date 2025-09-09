RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium

Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium

A home game for Barcelona.
Football news Today, 12:46
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium Getty Images

Barcelona are set to face Valencia in the fourth round of La Liga, but this fixture will take place at a different venue.

Details: As Barcelona officially confirmed, the match will be staged at Estadi Johan Cruyff, since the club is currently unable to host games at Camp Nou.

Quote: “The club is working intensively on obtaining the necessary administrative permits to reopen Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks. For this reason, the match will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff.

FC Barcelona thanks its members and supporters for their understanding and support during this challenging yet exciting process of returning to the new Spotify Camp Nou. The club will provide further details shortly regarding matchday arrangements and ticket sales procedures,” the statement read.

The clash between Barcelona and Valencia is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, with kickoff at 21:00 CET.

Reminder: Previously, it was reported that UEFA might make an exception for the Blaugrana and create an unprecedented case in Champions League history.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Valencia Valencia Schedule Valencia News Valencia Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Team News
Diego Lopez. Football news Today, 09:14 Valencia leader surprised that Barcelona match venue still unknown
Camp Nou. Football news Yesterday, 14:02 Chaos continues. Barcelona risks playing home games behind closed doors
Frenkie de Jong as part of the Netherlands national team Football news Yesterday, 11:36 Sad news for Flick! Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong
Rafinha and her son celebrate Christmas Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:04 Scandal. Barcelona star Raphinha accuses Disneyland of racism towards his son
Didn’t they break up? Lamine Yamal keeps Nicki Nicole as his phone wallpaper Football news Yesterday, 01:50 Didn’t they break up? Lamine Yamal keeps Nicki Nicole as his phone wallpaper
Ромеу Transfer news 07 sep 2025, 15:05 Former Barcelona player Oriol Romeu may continue his career in Saudi Arabia
Related Tournament News
The old La Liga logo Football news Yesterday, 12:00 Even more clarity! Official: The Referees Committee of the Spanish Football Federation will publicly explain controversial refereeing decisions
50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with? Football news 07 sep 2025, 13:28 50 million fans and three children. Who is the girl Vinicius is spending time with?
Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona Football news 06 sep 2025, 09:56 Flick has a new assistant. Thiago Alcântara returns to Barcelona
Dani Rodriguez in the Mallorca squad Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:29 A very strange situation! Mallorca strips Dani Rodríguez of his salary and captaincy
A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window? Football news 02 sep 2025, 07:38 A gulf in class: Could La Liga clubs replicate Liverpool's transfer window?
Alexander Cheferin - President of UEFA Football news 29 aug 2025, 06:41 "European teams should play in Europe" – Aleksander Čeferin comments on Barcelona's desire to play La Liga match in Miami
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores