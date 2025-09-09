Barcelona and Valencia to play their La Liga match at Johan Cruyff Stadium

A home game for Barcelona.

Barcelona are set to face Valencia in the fourth round of La Liga, but this fixture will take place at a different venue.

Details: As Barcelona officially confirmed, the match will be staged at Estadi Johan Cruyff, since the club is currently unable to host games at Camp Nou.

Quote: “The club is working intensively on obtaining the necessary administrative permits to reopen Spotify Camp Nou in the coming weeks. For this reason, the match will be played at Estadi Johan Cruyff. FC Barcelona thanks its members and supporters for their understanding and support during this challenging yet exciting process of returning to the new Spotify Camp Nou. The club will provide further details shortly regarding matchday arrangements and ticket sales procedures,” the statement read.

The clash between Barcelona and Valencia is scheduled for Sunday, September 14, with kickoff at 21:00 CET.

