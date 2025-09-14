RU RU ES ES FR FR
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia

Yamal and De Jong definitely ruled out
Football news Today, 09:52
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick has named Barcelona's squad for the upcoming match against Valencia, set to take place at the Johan Cruyff Stadium on Sunday, September 14. The Catalan side's roster is missing several key players.

Lamine Yamal will miss the game due to health issues following his appearances for the national team. De Jong is also absent from the squad—he suffered a minor injury to the external obturator muscle in his right leg during international duty with the Netherlands, although he has already resumed training with the team.

There is good news for the coach and fans, however, as Marc Bernal makes his return. The defender, sidelined for a year after suffering a serious knee injury in a match against Rayo Vallecano, has once again been cleared to play and is ready for action.

It's also worth noting that alongside Yamal and De Jong, Gavi, Balde, and Ter Stegen will not feature in the match. Gavi is still recovering from a meniscus injury, while Balde is undergoing rehabilitation after damaging the hamstring in his left leg.

