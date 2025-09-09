Valencia leader surprised that Barcelona match venue still unknown
There are just five days left until Barcelona's first home game of the season, yet the venue remains a mystery. This ongoing confusion is also leaving their opponents from Valencia baffled.
Details: Valencia forward Diego López described the fact that there is still no confirmation of the stadium for the match as surprising, but emphasized that the venue itself won't make a difference.
Quote: "For us, it doesn't matter. The most important thing is to prepare well for the match, because the opponent remains the same. The stadium shouldn't affect us in any way. I find it incredible that, with just five days to go, we still don't know. This should have been settled long ago—both for the team and for the fans. I hope the issue gets sorted out today.
Last year's result really hurt us. We were very upset, especially after the cup match at Mestalla. That should motivate us to come out with even more energy. Hopefully, we can break this negative streak," López told SPORT.