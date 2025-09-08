Chaos continues. Barcelona risks playing home games behind closed doors

When will this end?

For over a year now, Barcelona's management has been promising that a return to Camp Nou is just around the corner, but the process keeps getting delayed. The start of the 2025-2026 season is no exception, putting the club in a precarious position.

Details: According to talkSPORT, with the Camp Nou renovation still unfinished and the Montjuïc stadium unavailable, the match against Valencia will be played at the Johan Cruyff Stadium. But here's the catch: this venue holds only six thousand spectators, while La Liga's minimum requirement is eight thousand.

This means there's a strong possibility the match against Valencia—and all other games at the Johan Cruyff Stadium—will be played behind closed doors, unless Barcelona manages to expand the stadium to meet the minimum criteria.

Reminder: Previously, it was reported that UEFA might make an exception for the Blaugrana and create an unprecedented case in Champions League history.