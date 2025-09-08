RU RU ES ES FR FR
Sad news for Flick! Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong

Recovery timeline remains unknown.
Football news Today, 11:36
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Frenkie de Jong as part of the Netherlands national team Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Barcelona may face midfield troubles in the upcoming matches.

Details: The official Barcelona page on social network X has released an update regarding the injury of 28-year-old Dutch international midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

According to the report, the player has suffered a minor injury to the external obturator muscle in his right leg, putting his participation against Valencia next week in doubt.

Journalist Pintanel stated on his X page that while the injury is not severe, the Dutchman will still miss the clash with Valencia.

Frenkie de Jong was substituted in the 83rd minute during the match against Poland, after which he returned to Barcelona for medical examinations, leaving the Netherlands squad early.

Last season, de Jong was one of Barcelona’s key players. He made 46 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

Reminder: Barcelona at risk of losing De Jong. Dutch midfielder leaves national team camp due to injury

