Barcelona at risk of losing De Jong. Dutch midfielder leaves national team camp due to injury

The severity of the injury remains unknown.

The player will not be available for the Netherlands in the upcoming matches.

Details: The official Netherlands national team account on X reported that 28-year-old Barcelona and Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong suffered an injury in yesterday's World Cup qualifier against Poland.

Frenkie was substituted in the 83rd minute, but it was revealed today that he had picked up an injury, forcing him to leave the national team camp and ruling him out of the match against Lithuania, scheduled for September 7.

See also: Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025

At this moment, the exact nature of the injury is unknown, but according to sources, De Jong experienced severe muscle pain.

Last season, De Jong was one of the leaders for Barcelona. He played 46 matches for the Blaugrana, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

Frenkie de Jong has left the Oranje training camp. The midfielder is not fit enough after the Poland game to play in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.



Take care, Frenkie! 🧡#NothingLikeOranje pic.twitter.com/QImmfQjg41 — OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) September 5, 2025

Reminder: Memphis Depay involved in Corinthians scandal! The dispute escalates to a strike