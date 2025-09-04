RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025

Trinidad and Tobago vs Curaçao prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Trinidad and Tobago vs Curacao prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Trinidad and Tobago
05 sep 2025, 20:00
- : -
International,
Curacao
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.68
One of the matches in the final stage of North American qualification for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Saturday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain, where Trinidad and Tobago will host Curaçao. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with excellent odds for success.

Match preview

Trinidad and Tobago made it to the third qualifying round in less than convincing fashion—missing out on first place in their group but advancing thanks to goal difference. Dwight Yorke’s men were aggressive up front, netting 16 goals in four games, but their overall form is questionable—no wins in their last four outings.

That said, the "Soca Warriors" have always been strong on home soil, where they haven’t lost in a very long time. In Port of Spain, they not only dispatch less-fancied opposition but also spring surprises—such as their famous win over the USA in 2018 World Cup qualifying. Team leaders Kevin Molino and Levi Garcia remain the key figures in the hosts’ attacking trio.

Curaçao arrive at the final qualifying stage as a team to be reckoned with. Dick Advocaat’s side cruised through the second phase with four wins and a 15:2 goal difference, remarkably not conceding a single goal in the first half of any match. The team plays aggressively in attack, but with balance—no longer a surprise package in CONCACAF.

However, things haven’t been smooth for "La Familia Azul" on the road: three away games without a win and no more than a single goal scored in each. Against Trinidad, the visitors will find it tougher to break through, especially given that the hosts have won the last three head-to-head meetings. Still, Curaçao’s current form suggests a real battle is on the cards.

Probable lineups

  • Trinidad and Tobago: Phillip; Cardines, J. Garcia, Jones, Raymond; Sealy, Rampersad, Molino, Phillips, Spicer; L. Garcia
  • Curaçao: Room; Floranus, Gaari, van Eijma, Carolina; Komnenencia, Roemeratoe; Margarita, Chong, Antonisse; Castaneer

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Trinidad and Tobago have won two of the last three head-to-head meetings, including a 1-0 victory in 2023.
  • Curaçao have won their last seven matches against Caribbean teams when leading at halftime.
  • Trinidad are unbeaten at home in official matches for four straight games.

Prediction

Both teams play a similar style: high pressing, focus on individual skill, but with defensive vulnerabilities. Curaçao are in better form, but the home advantage and Yorke’s experience in crunch matches could level the playing field.

Prediction on game Total over 2.0
Odds: 1.68
