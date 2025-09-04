RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025

Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Bermuda vs Jamaica prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
Bermuda
Bermuda Bermuda Schedule Bermuda News
World Cup Qualification CONCACAF World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Table World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions
05 sep 2025, 18:00
- : -
International,
Jamaica
Jamaica Jamaica Schedule Jamaica News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the final round qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in the CONCACAF zone will take place on Saturday at the Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton, where Bermuda will host Jamaica. I'm backing an outcome in this Caribbean showdown that promises a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Bermuda enter the third round of qualifying with no pressure—this is the first time in their history they've reached the final stage of World Cup qualification. Michael Findlay's men have already shown they can spring surprises: convincing wins over Cuba and the Cayman Islands highlighted their home potential. Notably, their attacking consistency stands out—the team has found the net in 14 consecutive matches since March 2024.

Despite being clear underdogs, the Gombey Warriors are playing attractive attacking football. The blend of experienced players like Lamb and Lewis with youthful energy keeps Bermuda competitive. However, facing Jamaica is a whole new level—a serious challenge they haven't yet encountered at this stage.

Jamaica, meanwhile, have reached the final round of qualifying for the second cycle in a row, underlining their status as regional heavyweights. The Reggae Boyz topped their group, though not without difficulty—victories over Dominica and Guatemala were less convincing than expected. Injuries to key players complicate matters, but Jamaica's squad depth remains impressive.

Even with some inconsistency at the summer Gold Cup, Steve McClaren's side remain group favorites. With forwards like Nicholson and Antonio, the visitors always carry a threat in attack. And the fact that Jamaica have never lost to Bermuda speaks for itself—the visitors are aiming for a confident start.

Probable lineups

  • Bermuda: Eve; Jones, Twite, Carpenter, Hill; Martin; Lewis, Clemons, Tucker, Lamb; Wells
  • Jamaica: Waite; Lembikisa, King, Pinnock, Bell; Cephas, Russell, Palmer, Gray; Nicholson, Antonio

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Jamaica have won all five matches against Bermuda, including a 2-0 friendly victory in 2020.
  • Bermuda have scored in 14 consecutive matches since March 2024.
  • The Reggae Boyz have three one-goal wins in their last four qualifiers.

Prediction

Even with some personnel losses, Jamaica remain a class above with considerable experience at this level. Bermuda certainly have spirit, but against such seasoned opposition, it might not be enough.

Prediction on game Total under 3.5
Odds: 1.65
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela: Will the Argentines find motivation? Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Recommended 1xBet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction US Open Today, 20:30 Naomi Osaka vs Amanda Anisimova prediction and odds - September 5, 2025 Naomi Osaka Odds: 2 Amanda Anisimova Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL Today, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile: Will Carlo Ancelotti secure another victory with Brazil? Brazil Odds: 1.75 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Friendly International 05 sep 2025, 05:45 Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Australia Odds: 1.63 New Zealand Bet now Melbet
Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction CAFA Nations Cup 05 sep 2025, 08:00 Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 September 2025 Turkmenistan Odds: 1.7 Oman Recommended 1xBet
Somalia vs Guinea prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 Somalia vs Guinea: Can Guinea overcome their opponent? Somalia Odds: 1.9 Guinea Bet now Melbet
Kenya vs Gambia prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 09:00 Kenya vs Gambia: Does anyone still stand a chance for second place? Kenya Odds: 2.3 Gambia Bet now 1xBet
Namibia vs Malawi prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 09:00 Namibia vs Malawi prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 5, 2025 Namibia Odds: 1.65 Malawi Recommended 1xBet
Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction Friendly match 05 sep 2025, 09:30 Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Indonesia Odds: 1.62 Chinese Taipei Bet now Mostbet
Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan prediction CAFA Cup 05 sep 2025, 10:30 Uzbekistan vs Kyrgyzstan: Who will reach the CAFA Cup playoffs? Uzbekistan Odds: 1.65 Kyrgyzstan Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores