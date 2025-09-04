Prediction on game Total under 3.5 Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the final round qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup in the CONCACAF zone will take place on Saturday at the Bermuda National Stadium in Hamilton, where Bermuda will host Jamaica. I'm backing an outcome in this Caribbean showdown that promises a solid chance of success.

Match preview

Bermuda enter the third round of qualifying with no pressure—this is the first time in their history they've reached the final stage of World Cup qualification. Michael Findlay's men have already shown they can spring surprises: convincing wins over Cuba and the Cayman Islands highlighted their home potential. Notably, their attacking consistency stands out—the team has found the net in 14 consecutive matches since March 2024.

Despite being clear underdogs, the Gombey Warriors are playing attractive attacking football. The blend of experienced players like Lamb and Lewis with youthful energy keeps Bermuda competitive. However, facing Jamaica is a whole new level—a serious challenge they haven't yet encountered at this stage.

Jamaica, meanwhile, have reached the final round of qualifying for the second cycle in a row, underlining their status as regional heavyweights. The Reggae Boyz topped their group, though not without difficulty—victories over Dominica and Guatemala were less convincing than expected. Injuries to key players complicate matters, but Jamaica's squad depth remains impressive.

Even with some inconsistency at the summer Gold Cup, Steve McClaren's side remain group favorites. With forwards like Nicholson and Antonio, the visitors always carry a threat in attack. And the fact that Jamaica have never lost to Bermuda speaks for itself—the visitors are aiming for a confident start.

Probable lineups

Bermuda : Eve; Jones, Twite, Carpenter, Hill; Martin; Lewis, Clemons, Tucker, Lamb; Wells

: Eve; Jones, Twite, Carpenter, Hill; Martin; Lewis, Clemons, Tucker, Lamb; Wells Jamaica: Waite; Lembikisa, King, Pinnock, Bell; Cephas, Russell, Palmer, Gray; Nicholson, Antonio

Match facts and head-to-head

Jamaica have won all five matches against Bermuda, including a 2-0 friendly victory in 2020.

Bermuda have scored in 14 consecutive matches since March 2024.

The Reggae Boyz have three one-goal wins in their last four qualifiers.

Prediction

Even with some personnel losses, Jamaica remain a class above with considerable experience at this level. Bermuda certainly have spirit, but against such seasoned opposition, it might not be enough.