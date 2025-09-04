RU RU ES ES FR FR
Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 5 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Turkmenistan vs Oman prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Turkmenistan Turkmenistan
CAFA Nations Cup 05 sep 2025, 08:00
Ashgabat, Majmuasi Stadium
Oman Oman
One of the final group stage matches of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 will take place this Friday at the Majmuasi Stadium in Ashgabat, where the Turkmenistan national team will face Oman. A win in this clash gives either side a shot at third place in the tournament, making this encounter crucial and highly significant for both teams. Here’s our pick for the outcome of this high-stakes showdown, with strong odds for the match.

Match preview

Turkmenistan comes into this match with no chance of reaching the final, but with an opportunity to fight for a third-place playoff. The team is still searching for its first win in the current Nations Cup campaign, and the recent defeat to Uzbekistan (1-2) marked their first loss of 2025. Despite a late goal from Didar Durdyyev, the "Greens" looked lackluster in attack and allowed their opponents to dominate the first half.

Nevertheless, team morale remains high, and the players will be eager to finish the tournament on a positive note. Special attention should be paid to the defense—Turkmenistan has conceded exactly one goal in each of their last three matches, reflecting both defensive stability and vulnerability against aggressive opposition.

Oman, on the other hand, delivered a dramatic comeback against Kyrgyzstan, clinching a 2-1 victory thanks to a stoppage-time brace by Issam Al-Sabhi. Before that, the Omanis drew with Uzbekistan and are now just one step away from a shot at bronze. The team has shown impressive organization, particularly in the closing stages, consistently turning games in their favor.

Overall, the "Reds" remain unbeaten in the tournament and have looked sharp in attack, scoring at least two goals in four of their last five head-to-head meetings with Turkmenistan. Squad stability and clinical finishing are Oman’s main trump cards ahead of this pivotal encounter.

Probable lineups

  • Turkmenistan: Jaryev R., Basimov Kh., Saparov M., Jumayev V., Byashimov A., Tyrkyshov S., Beknazarov M., Khodzhaev R., Gurbanov Ya., Tagayev E., Meredov D.
  • Oman: Al-Mukhaini, Al-Busaidi, Al-Musalami, Al Khamisi, Al Harthi, Al Mushaifri, Fawaz, Al Saidi, Al Yahmadi, Al-Rawahi, Al Ghassani

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Turkmenistan and Oman have faced each other five times, with Oman winning four of those encounters.
  • Four out of the last five meetings have seen over 2.5 goals scored.
  • Turkmenistan has lost three of their last five tournament matches, netting just three goals during that span.

Prediction

Both teams will enter the match highly motivated, but current form and squad depth favor Oman. Turkmenistan will find it tough to break through their opponent’s defense, while the "Reds" have consistently created chances even in challenging situations.

