Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Australia vs New Zealand prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand
Australia vs New Zealand prediction Photo: bbc.com / Author unknown
05 sep 2025, 05:45
- : -
International, Sydney, Stadium Australia
Prediction on game Win Australia
Odds: 1.63
One of Friday’s international friendlies takes place at GIO Stadium in Canberra, where the Australian national team will host New Zealand. Both teams have already secured their tickets to the 2026 World Cup, allowing them to experiment in these warm-up games without losing their competitive edge. I’m offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Since Tony Popovic took the helm as head coach, Australia have been in impressive form—they haven’t lost since September 2024. During that stretch, the Socceroos have found excellent rhythm, notching up five wins and three draws, which saw them finish second in their qualifying group, behind only Japan. Now, the team is playing a series of friendlies as part of their World Cup preparations, and the encounter with New Zealand will provide a real test ahead of their October fixtures against Canada and the USA.

The Socceroos’ main strength lies in their balanced play across the lines. The squad is developing a solid core featuring European-based players: Cameron Burgess, Lewis Miller, and Martin Boyle form a reliable spine. Goalkeeper Joe Gauci has earned the trust to start between the posts. Australia continue to reinforce their attacking line, relying on pace and wing play. Expect early pressure against New Zealand from the very first minutes.

New Zealand can also be proud of a successful qualifying campaign and sealing a place at the 2026 World Cup, though the level of competition in Oceania is notably lower than in Asia. Darren Bazeley’s side have won eight of their last nine matches, showing maturity both in attack and defense. Their only defeat came against Ukraine (1-2) in June—a match where the All Whites put in a solid performance but couldn’t hold onto their lead.

The team’s star is Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood, who has 44 goals for the national side. He’ll likely be partnered up front by the experienced Kosta Barbarouses, with Elijah Just providing support in midfield. However, compared to Australia’s deeper and higher-quality squad, the Kiwis look less assured. They face a tough away challenge against a historically difficult opponent—New Zealand haven’t beaten Australia since 2002.

Probable lineups

  • Australia: Gauci; Degenek, Burgess, Miller, Rowles; Hrustic, Metcalfe, O’Neill; Boyle, Silvera, Irankunda
  • New Zealand: Crocombe; Payne, Bindon, De Vries, Surman; Stamenic, Rufer, Bell; Just, Wood, Barbarouses

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Australia have not lost to New Zealand since July 2002
  • New Zealand have won 8 of their last 9 matches
  • Australia have won 41 head-to-head encounters against New Zealand, losing only 13 times

Prediction

Both teams have already booked their spot at the 2026 World Cup, so this match is more about pride and motivation. Australia appear to be the more organized and experienced side, especially since Popovic’s arrival, and should capitalize on home advantage. Expect a narrow home win in an intriguing but likely low-scoring match.

