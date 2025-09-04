RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Friendly International Predictions Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Indonesia vs Chinese Taipei prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Indonesia Indonesia
Friendly match 05 sep 2025, 09:30
Surabaya, Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium
Chinese Taipei Chinese Taipei
Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the international friendlies on September 5 will take place at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, where Indonesia will host Chinese Taipei. Let's break down a match outcome bet in this clash with promising odds.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Patrick Kluivert, the Indonesian national team is steadily taking shape as a formidable unit. Earlier this year, their 1-0 victory over China became a symbol of progress—compact defending and clinical finishing led to a rare but crucial result. Despite heavy defeats to powerhouses like Japan (0-6) and Australia (1-5), the team is learning from losses and improving their overall structure.

The midfield deserves special mention—in recent fixtures, Indonesia dictated the tempo through central control, even against higher-ranked opponents. Kluivert emphasizes discipline and organization, which gives the team a newfound stability. Given Chinese Taipei's ongoing inconsistency, the hosts have every chance to set the pace and secure a convincing result.

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, are still searching for form and confidence. Nine defeats in their last eleven matches is a harsh reality, especially after their recent 1-3 loss to Sri Lanka. However, when the team manages to click up front, they can surprise—evidenced by a 4-0 rout of Mongolia, albeit against limited resistance.

Che-Ming Huang's squad struggles with consistency and finishing. While they aim for a structured approach, defensive lapses and inefficiency in the final third have nullified their midfield efforts. Facing Indonesia, who boast more polished players, the visitors will have to withstand intense pressure from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

  • Indonesia: Paes, Verdonk, Habner, Idzes, Ridho, Walsh, Ferdinan, Haye, Henner, Struick, Oratmangun
  • Chinese Taipei: Huang Chiu-Lin; Chao Ming-Hsu, Hsieh Mei, Huang Tian-Min, Tsao Kai; Wu Chun-Ching, Chen Po-Liang, Estama Belfort; Kang Te Won, Chen Chao-An, Yu Yao-Hsing

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Indonesia defeated China in 2025, breaking a run of poor results.
  • Chinese Taipei have lost 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • Both teams tend to concede, making the "both teams to score" bet look attractive.

Prediction

Indonesia look stronger overall—better form, superior midfield quality, and clear progress under their new coach. While Chinese Taipei have stalled and show little systemic improvement, the hosts are on the rise and know how to get results. Backing Indonesia to win with a -1 handicap is justified, and over 2.5 total goals also makes sense given the defensive vulnerabilities on both sides.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brazil vs France prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 04 sep 2025, 06:00 Brazil vs France prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.61 France Recommended Mostbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Bet now 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Recommended Mostbet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Bet now Melbet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Suriname vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Suriname Odds: 1.81 Panama Recommended 1xBet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Bet now 1xBet
Colombia vs Bolivia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Colombia Odds: 1.6 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.64 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF 04 sep 2025, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.99 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores