Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.62 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

One of the international friendlies on September 5 will take place at Gelora Bung Tomo Stadium in Surabaya, where Indonesia will host Chinese Taipei. Let's break down a match outcome bet in this clash with promising odds.

Match preview

Under the guidance of Patrick Kluivert, the Indonesian national team is steadily taking shape as a formidable unit. Earlier this year, their 1-0 victory over China became a symbol of progress—compact defending and clinical finishing led to a rare but crucial result. Despite heavy defeats to powerhouses like Japan (0-6) and Australia (1-5), the team is learning from losses and improving their overall structure.

The midfield deserves special mention—in recent fixtures, Indonesia dictated the tempo through central control, even against higher-ranked opponents. Kluivert emphasizes discipline and organization, which gives the team a newfound stability. Given Chinese Taipei's ongoing inconsistency, the hosts have every chance to set the pace and secure a convincing result.

Chinese Taipei, on the other hand, are still searching for form and confidence. Nine defeats in their last eleven matches is a harsh reality, especially after their recent 1-3 loss to Sri Lanka. However, when the team manages to click up front, they can surprise—evidenced by a 4-0 rout of Mongolia, albeit against limited resistance.

Che-Ming Huang's squad struggles with consistency and finishing. While they aim for a structured approach, defensive lapses and inefficiency in the final third have nullified their midfield efforts. Facing Indonesia, who boast more polished players, the visitors will have to withstand intense pressure from the opening whistle.

Probable lineups

Indonesia: Paes, Verdonk, Habner, Idzes, Ridho, Walsh, Ferdinan, Haye, Henner, Struick, Oratmangun

Paes, Verdonk, Habner, Idzes, Ridho, Walsh, Ferdinan, Haye, Henner, Struick, Oratmangun Chinese Taipei: Huang Chiu-Lin; Chao Ming-Hsu, Hsieh Mei, Huang Tian-Min, Tsao Kai; Wu Chun-Ching, Chen Po-Liang, Estama Belfort; Kang Te Won, Chen Chao-An, Yu Yao-Hsing

Match facts and head-to-head

Indonesia defeated China in 2025, breaking a run of poor results.

Chinese Taipei have lost 9 of their last 11 matches.

Both teams tend to concede, making the "both teams to score" bet look attractive.

Prediction

Indonesia look stronger overall—better form, superior midfield quality, and clear progress under their new coach. While Chinese Taipei have stalled and show little systemic improvement, the hosts are on the rise and know how to get results. Backing Indonesia to win with a -1 handicap is justified, and over 2.5 total goals also makes sense given the defensive vulnerabilities on both sides.