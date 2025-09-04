RU RU ES ES FR FR
Morocco vs Niger prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Morocco vs Niger prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
05 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total over 3.0
Odds: 1.75
One of the headline clashes of the seventh round of the CAF World Cup qualifiers will take place this Friday at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat, where Morocco will host Niger. Let's break down the best bet on goals for this encounter, which comes with promising odds for success.

Match preview

Morocco approaches this fixture as the undisputed group favorite, having secured a perfect 15 points out of 15. The Atlas Lions have been dominant on both sides of the ball—14 goals scored and just 2 conceded tell the story. This team consistently picks up points, playing at a high level regardless of the opposition or venue.

Home games for Morocco are a real fortress: not a single goal conceded and a flawless record in the qualifiers. The coaching staff has been rotating the squad effectively, maintaining intensity and focus. Five consecutive qualifying wins underline the team's fighting spirit and meticulous preparation for every match. Given the squad depth and current form, Morocco is unlikely to relinquish top spot in the group.

Niger sits second in the group by points dropped, but trails the leader by nine and has shown inconsistent results. Six points from four games mostly reflect battles with mid-table sides rather than proof of readiness to challenge the continent's elite. Their last outing ended in a goalless draw against Algeria, highlighting the team's attacking struggles.

Under Badou Zaki, Niger focuses on organized defense and counter-attacks, but this strategy doesn't always pay off against opponents with high individual quality. Issues with finishing, weak play on the flanks, and a lack of consistency have hampered the team's progress. Niger has yet to win away in this qualifying campaign, and a trip to Rabat is unlikely to change that trend.

Probable line-ups

  • Morocco: Al Harrar, Moufid, Arrassi, Louadni, Belammari, El Mahraoui, Bash, Khrimat, Riahi, Warhan Ait, Mulua
  • Niger: Tandja — Moktar, Kassali, Abduramane, Adamu Djibo — Hassana, Assane, Abdurahmane Djibo — Lukumane, Nuhu, Goumey

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Morocco has won each of the last 5 matches against Niger.
  • Morocco's average goals scored in qualifying: 2.8 per match.
  • Niger is winless in their last five games across all competitions.

Prediction

Morocco is head and shoulders above their opponents in every key area—squad strength, form, consistency, and head-to-head history. It's hard to see the Atlas Lions allowing Niger to even mount a challenge on home soil. The recommendation here is to back "Over 3.0 goals" at odds of 1.75, considering the hosts' attacking prowess.

Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
