One of the matches of the 7th round of the African World Cup qualifying stage will take place on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Nouadhibou, where Mauritania will host Togo. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which has strong chances of success.

Match preview

Mauritania is enduring a disappointing qualifying campaign, despite their impressive run at the last Africa Cup of Nations. The team sits bottom of Group B with just two points and remains winless after six matches—a worrying sign, especially considering the presence of perennial underdogs South Sudan in the group.

Since the departure of coach Amir Abdou and the appointment of Aritz Lopez Garai, things haven’t improved: a draw against Togo (2-2) and a loss to DR Congo (0-2) only deepened the crisis. Subsequent friendlies also failed to inspire—defeat to CAR and draws with Burundi and Algeria. Even so, Mauritania remains motivated to break this winless streak and claim their first qualifying victory.

Togo is also far from their best form, but appear slightly more stable than their rivals. Four points from six rounds hardly signal a qualification push, but three early draws and a solid defense suggest the team knows how to play pragmatic, hard-fought football.

Since their March defeat to Senegal (0-2), Togo haven’t played any matches, which could affect their match sharpness. Nevertheless, Djene Nibombe’s squad is capable of troubling any opponent with an organized defense and quick transitions. The return of Kevin Denkey and Thibault Klidje boosts their attacking options.

Probable lineups

Mauritania : Niasse; Abeid, L. Ba, Mahmoud, Keita; Fofana, Camara, M’Barek; S. Ba, Tandia, Koita

: Niasse; Abeid, L. Ba, Mahmoud, Keita; Fofana, Camara, M’Barek; S. Ba, Tandia, Koita Togo: Morou; Boma, Boateng, Djene, Atte, Homawou; Agbagno, Karim, Annor; Klidje, Denkey

Match facts and head-to-head

Mauritania are winless in qualifying and have scored just two goals in six matches.

Togo haven’t won an official away match since 2022.

Three of the six head-to-head meetings between these teams have ended in draws.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling in attack and are yet to register a win in qualifying. Given their current form, lack of consistency, and a pattern of draws in their recent meetings, it’s logical to expect a tight, low-scoring encounter. Our bet: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.