RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Mauritania vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Mauritania vs Togo prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Mauritania vs Togo prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Mauritania
Mauritania Mauritania Schedule Mauritania News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
05 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Togo
Togo Togo Schedule Togo News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the African World Cup qualifying stage will take place on Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Nouadhibou, where Mauritania will host Togo. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash, which has strong chances of success.

Match preview

Mauritania is enduring a disappointing qualifying campaign, despite their impressive run at the last Africa Cup of Nations. The team sits bottom of Group B with just two points and remains winless after six matches—a worrying sign, especially considering the presence of perennial underdogs South Sudan in the group.

Since the departure of coach Amir Abdou and the appointment of Aritz Lopez Garai, things haven’t improved: a draw against Togo (2-2) and a loss to DR Congo (0-2) only deepened the crisis. Subsequent friendlies also failed to inspire—defeat to CAR and draws with Burundi and Algeria. Even so, Mauritania remains motivated to break this winless streak and claim their first qualifying victory.

Togo is also far from their best form, but appear slightly more stable than their rivals. Four points from six rounds hardly signal a qualification push, but three early draws and a solid defense suggest the team knows how to play pragmatic, hard-fought football.

Since their March defeat to Senegal (0-2), Togo haven’t played any matches, which could affect their match sharpness. Nevertheless, Djene Nibombe’s squad is capable of troubling any opponent with an organized defense and quick transitions. The return of Kevin Denkey and Thibault Klidje boosts their attacking options.

Probable lineups

  • Mauritania: Niasse; Abeid, L. Ba, Mahmoud, Keita; Fofana, Camara, M’Barek; S. Ba, Tandia, Koita
  • Togo: Morou; Boma, Boateng, Djene, Atte, Homawou; Agbagno, Karim, Annor; Klidje, Denkey

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mauritania are winless in qualifying and have scored just two goals in six matches.
  • Togo haven’t won an official away match since 2022.
  • Three of the six head-to-head meetings between these teams have ended in draws.

Prediction

Both teams are struggling in attack and are yet to register a win in qualifying. Given their current form, lack of consistency, and a pattern of draws in their recent meetings, it’s logical to expect a tight, low-scoring encounter. Our bet: Under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.62.

Prediction on game Total under 2.5
Odds: 1.62
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brazil vs France prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 04 sep 2025, 06:00 Brazil vs France prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.61 France Recommended Mostbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Bet now 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Recommended Mostbet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Bet now Melbet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Suriname vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Suriname Odds: 1.81 Panama Recommended 1xBet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Bet now 1xBet
Colombia vs Bolivia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Colombia Odds: 1.6 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.64 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF 04 sep 2025, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.99 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores