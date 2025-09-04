RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Côte d'Ivoire vs Burundi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 5 September 2025

Côte d'Ivoire vs Burundi prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 5 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ivory Coast vs Burundi prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ivory Coast
Ivory Coast Ivory Coast Schedule Ivory Coast News
World Cup Qualification CAF World Cup Qualification CAF Table World Cup Qualification CAF Fixtures World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions
05 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Burundi
Burundi Burundi Schedule Burundi News
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the African zone World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday evening at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, where Côte d'Ivoire will host Burundi. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Côte d'Ivoire enters this fixture as the reigning African champions and Group F leaders, boasting 16 points out of a possible 18. Emerse Faé’s men have been rock-solid defensively—still yet to concede a single goal in qualifying, while netting 14, making them one of the continent’s most balanced squads.

Fresh off their home triumph at AFCON 2023, the Elephants have continued their impressive run—nine matches unbeaten, including seven wins, underline their consistency and high level of preparation. In qualification, they have dispatched Seychelles (9-0), Gambia (2-0), Gabon (1-0), and narrowly edged out Burundi and Gambia twice. Even in goalless friendlies, the team has looked organized and focused.

Burundi sits third in the group with 10 points, keeping their hopes for a World Cup spot alive. Patrick Sangwa’s side has shown decent attacking intent—13 goals scored, the second-best tally in the group—but defensive frailties remain, having already conceded seven, which raises questions about their stability.

While Burundi cruised past Seychelles (5-0) in March, they tend to lose concentration against tougher opponents. Their disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign—finishing bottom of their group with just one win—highlights their lack of experience at this level. To add to their woes, Burundi have lost all six previous meetings with Côte d'Ivoire, including a 0-1 defeat in March this year.

Probable line-ups

  • Côte d'Ivoire: Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangaré, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller
  • Burundi: Nahimana; Liongola, Niyokuri, Nsabiyumva, Weimann; Bizosa, Nduwarugira; Bigirimana, Eldino, Girumugisha; Kanakimana

Match facts and head-to-head

Côte d'Ivoire have won all six of their previous matches against Burundi.
The Elephants have not conceded a single goal in this qualifying campaign.
Burundi have scored 13 goals in six rounds, trailing only Côte d'Ivoire in attacking output.

Prediction

Given the hosts’ impressive form, their defensive solidity, and total dominance in head-to-head encounters, a bet on a Côte d'Ivoire victory looks fully justified. Burundi could snatch a goal if the match unfolds in their favor, but the overall quality and structure of the Elephants should see them claim another three points. My pick: Under 3.0 goals at odds of 1.70.

Prediction on game Total under 3.0
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Brazil vs France prediction Women's Volleyball World Championship 04 sep 2025, 06:00 Brazil vs France prediction and betting tips - September 4, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.61 France Recommended Mostbet
Malaysia vs Singapore prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 09:00 Malaysia vs Singapore prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 Malaysia Odds: 1.68 Singapore Bet now Melbet
Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:00 Saudi Arabia vs North Macedonia prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 4, 2025 Saudi Arabia Odds: 1.6 North Macedonia Bet now 1xBet
UAE vs Syria prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 11:30 UAE vs Syria prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 4, 2025 UAE Odds: 1.65 Syria Recommended Mostbet
Gibraltar vs Albania prediction Friendly International 04 sep 2025, 12:00 Gibraltar vs Albania prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 4 September 2025 Gibraltar Odds: 1.68 Albania Bet now Melbet
Uruguay vs Peru prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Uruguay vs Peru: h2h, prediction and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 Uruguay Odds: 1.66 Peru Bet now Melbet
Suriname vs Panama prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025 Suriname Odds: 1.81 Panama Recommended 1xBet
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Argentina Odds: 1.7 Venezuela Bet now 1xBet
Colombia vs Bolivia prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 19:30 Colombia vs Bolivia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Colombia Odds: 1.6 Bolivia Bet now 1xBet
Brazil vs Chile prediction World Cup Qualification CONMEBOL 04 sep 2025, 20:30 Brazil vs Chile prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025 Brazil Odds: 1.64 Chile Recommended Mostbet
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF 04 sep 2025, 22:00 Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025 Guatemala Odds: 1.8 El Salvador Bet now Melbet
South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction World Cup Qualification CAF 05 sep 2025, 08:00 South Sudan vs DR Congo prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 5, 2025 South Sudan Odds: 1.99 DR Congo Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores