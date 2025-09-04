Prediction on game Total under 3.0 Odds: 1.7 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the 7th round of the African zone World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday evening at the Félix Houphouët-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, where Côte d'Ivoire will host Burundi. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Côte d'Ivoire enters this fixture as the reigning African champions and Group F leaders, boasting 16 points out of a possible 18. Emerse Faé’s men have been rock-solid defensively—still yet to concede a single goal in qualifying, while netting 14, making them one of the continent’s most balanced squads.

Fresh off their home triumph at AFCON 2023, the Elephants have continued their impressive run—nine matches unbeaten, including seven wins, underline their consistency and high level of preparation. In qualification, they have dispatched Seychelles (9-0), Gambia (2-0), Gabon (1-0), and narrowly edged out Burundi and Gambia twice. Even in goalless friendlies, the team has looked organized and focused.

Burundi sits third in the group with 10 points, keeping their hopes for a World Cup spot alive. Patrick Sangwa’s side has shown decent attacking intent—13 goals scored, the second-best tally in the group—but defensive frailties remain, having already conceded seven, which raises questions about their stability.

While Burundi cruised past Seychelles (5-0) in March, they tend to lose concentration against tougher opponents. Their disastrous Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign—finishing bottom of their group with just one win—highlights their lack of experience at this level. To add to their woes, Burundi have lost all six previous meetings with Côte d'Ivoire, including a 0-1 defeat in March this year.

Probable line-ups

Côte d'Ivoire : Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangaré, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller

: Fofana; Singo, Gbamin, Agbadou, Akpa; Sangaré, Kessié; Diallo, Krasso, Adingra; Haller Burundi: Nahimana; Liongola, Niyokuri, Nsabiyumva, Weimann; Bizosa, Nduwarugira; Bigirimana, Eldino, Girumugisha; Kanakimana

Match facts and head-to-head

Côte d'Ivoire have won all six of their previous matches against Burundi.

The Elephants have not conceded a single goal in this qualifying campaign.

Burundi have scored 13 goals in six rounds, trailing only Côte d'Ivoire in attacking output.

Prediction

Given the hosts’ impressive form, their defensive solidity, and total dominance in head-to-head encounters, a bet on a Côte d'Ivoire victory looks fully justified. Burundi could snatch a goal if the match unfolds in their favor, but the overall quality and structure of the Elephants should see them claim another three points. My pick: Under 3.0 goals at odds of 1.70.