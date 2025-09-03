RU RU ES ES FR FR
Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Egypt vs Ethiopia prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
05 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International
One of the seventh round matches in the African World Cup qualifying zone will take place on Friday in Cairo, where the Egyptian national team hosts Ethiopia. Here’s a pick for the outcome of this clash, offering solid odds for success.

Match preview

Egypt have been flawless in the qualifiers, confidently topping their group with 16 points from six matches. Carlos Queiroz’s side play with discipline and efficiency, claiming victories thanks to a rock-solid defense and a pragmatic approach. Their latest win, a 1-0 triumph over Sierra Leone, further cemented the Pharaohs’ dominance in the group.

Their home ground remains an impenetrable fortress—three wins in three home games, dropping no points. The squad is well-balanced, boasting smart defensive play and consistent finishing up front. Egypt are masters at dictating the tempo and never allow opponents to open up, which could prove decisive against a cautious Ethiopian side.

Ethiopia, despite a recent emphatic 6-1 victory over Djibouti, are still fighting for survival in the group. Consistency has been elusive—just one win in six matches, with three draws and two losses. It’s important to note that all their points have come against weaker opponents, while they’ve struggled against the group’s leaders.

Especially worrying is their away form—no wins and only two draws. Against Egypt, they’ll once again have to rely on a defensive strategy, but it’s unlikely to pay off against a group leader with a wealth of tactical options. Ethiopia may be motivated, but the gap in class remains substantial.

Probable lineups

  • Egypt: El-Shenawy, Hany, Rabia, Sobhi, Hamdi, Fathi, Atteya, Salah, Zizo, Trezeguet, Faisal
  • Ethiopia: Habtamu, Mamo, Baye, Kasa, Bekele, Worku, Demissie, Yohannes, Desta, Arbo, Gugsa

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Egypt have won four of their last five matches against Ethiopia.
  • Ethiopia have yet to win an away game in the qualifiers.
  • Egypt have kept a clean sheet in two of their three home qualifiers so far.

Prediction

Egypt are cruising through the group stage, playing mature, pragmatic football with little room for risk. Against Ethiopia, who have struggled on the road, Queiroz’s men should be able to control proceedings with ease. Expect a comfortable home win by a two-goal margin, with the total likely not exceeding 2–3 goals. Our pick: “Total under 3.0” at odds of 1.66.

Comments
