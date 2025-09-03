Prediction on game W2(-2.0) Odds: 1.6 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the seventh round matches in the African World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday at the neutral venue “Estádio 24 de Setembro” in Bissau, where Djibouti will face Burkina Faso. Here’s a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid winning potential.

Match preview

Djibouti is enduring a disastrous qualifying campaign, having earned just one point from six matches. The team has lost to almost every opponent, conceding 20 goals and scoring only four—one of the worst records in the entire qualifiers. In their most recent outing, the “Red Sea Fishermen” were thrashed 1-6 by Ethiopia, displaying weakness both defensively and in attack organization.

At home, Djibouti shows a bit more confidence—managing a draw in their only home fixture. Still, that’s hardly enough for any positive assessment. The squad suffers from a lack of quality, experience, and tactical flexibility, with most matches played under the opponent’s complete control. Meanwhile, the coaching staff has failed to shore up the defense—players regularly make costly mistakes.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, is enjoying a strong qualification run and rightfully sits second in the group. With three wins, two draws, and just one defeat, their 13:7 goal difference reflects a balanced approach both in attack and defense. In their last match, the “Stallions” surprisingly lost 1-2 at home to Madagascar, but overall, they remain one of the favorites to advance from the group.

The attacking line of Burkina Faso deserves special mention—the team knows how to create and convert chances, and opponents from the lower half of the table struggle significantly against them. Even with less-than-perfect away results, their quality should be a decisive factor against Djibouti. The coaching staff has a flexible tactical setup that should easily handle the task at hand.

Probable lineups

Djibouti : Mouktar, Mohamed, Moussa, Yabe, Farada, Dadzi, Osman, Aden, Abdillahi, Elabe, Akinbinu

: Mouktar, Mohamed, Moussa, Yabe, Farada, Dadzi, Osman, Aden, Abdillahi, Elabe, Akinbinu Burkina Faso: Sanou, Sané, Giro, Tologo, Moumouni, Shafik, Nikiema, Bagre, Ouattara, Sangaré, N. Ouattara

Match facts and head-to-head

Burkina Faso has won all three previous head-to-head meetings.

Djibouti has conceded 20 goals in six qualifiers.

In their last encounter, Burkina Faso beat Djibouti 4-1.

Prediction

Burkina Faso clearly outclasses their opponent in squad quality, level of play, and motivation. Djibouti shows no signs of progress and regularly falters even against mid-table sides. With such a clear disparity and the visitors’ strong tournament motivation, we predict a confident victory for Burkina Faso, possibly by a two- or three-goal margin.