Benin vs Zimbabwe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5 September 2025

Benin vs Zimbabwe prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 5 September 2025

Raphael Durand
Benin vs Zimbabwe prediction Photo: skysports.com / Author unknown
Benin
05 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
International,
Zimbabwe
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Win Benin
Odds: 1.81
One of the key fixtures of the seventh round in the African World Cup qualifiers unfolds this Friday on neutral ground at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in Abidjan, where Benin will take on Zimbabwe. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong chances of success.

Match preview

Benin enter this stage of qualifying as one of the most organized sides in the group. The team has been rock solid at home—two wins from two home games, with zero goals conceded, speak volumes about their defensive discipline. Despite a five-match winless streak across all competitions, the Squirrels have been consistent and businesslike in their qualifying campaign.

Their most recent outing against Morocco ended in a narrow 0-1 defeat, but it showcased Benin’s ability to challenge even the favorites. The team is adept at building play from the back, executing quick transitions, and maintaining focus during crucial moments. This makes the hosts a dangerous opponent for sides like Zimbabwe, who struggle both defensively and creatively.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, find themselves in a tough spot—just four points from six matches, no wins, and sitting sixth in the table. The team has struggled throughout the qualifying campaign, and a lack of attacking output combined with a shaky defense has only deepened their woes. In their last outing, the Warriors managed to snatch a draw against Niger (1-1), but overall, their performances remain inconsistent.

Zimbabwe’s away struggles are clear: in three away qualifiers, they've recorded two draws and one defeat. The team has conceded 1.5 times more than they've scored, indicating a lack of balance. Attempts to find the right tactical formula have yet to pay off, and despite changes in formation, the side appears disjointed and psychologically vulnerable.

Probable lineups

  • Benin: Dandjinou; Moumini, Hountondji, Tidjani, Roche; D'Almeida, Imouran, Dossou; Dodo, Olaytan, Mounie
  • Zimbabwe: Mapisa, Kaseke, Mbeba, Chapinduka, Takaedza, Makunike, Padera, Muzenda, Mupomba, Meke, Ngwenya

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The last meeting between these teams ended in a high-scoring draw—2-2.
  • Benin have won both of their home qualifiers without conceding a single goal.
  • Zimbabwe are winless in their last six qualifying matches.

Prediction

Given Benin’s flawless home record and Zimbabwe’s poor away form, particularly on the road, a bet on the hosts seems justified. This is a well-drilled, confident team that knows how to exploit their opponents’ weaknesses. Expect a narrow but assured victory for Benin—prediction: 1-0 or 2-0 in favor of the hosts.

Comments
