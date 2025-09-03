Prediction on game W1(0) Odds: 1.65 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

One of the matches of the seventh round of the African World Cup qualifiers will take place on Friday at the Obed Itani Chilume Stadium, where the local Namibia national team will host Malawi. Let’s take a closer look at the best bet for this clash, offering strong chances of success.

Match preview

Under their new coaching staff, Namibia have shown remarkable consistency and confidence. Over their last five matches, the Brave Warriors remain unbeaten, securing two wins and three draws, including a convincing home performance against Lesotho (3-0). This result underlined not only their attacking prowess but also their defensive solidity.

In the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, Namibia sit third in their group, having collected nine points from six matches. The team has conceded only three goals while scoring five. Their tactical approach, combining a solid defense with rapid counterattacks, has enabled them to earn results even in tense encounters. Notably, although they are still searching for a home win, Namibia have yet to lose on their own turf.

Malawi, on the other hand, are enduring an erratic and disappointing qualifying campaign. Patrick Mabedi’s side are fifth in the group with just six points from six rounds. Their main issue is the lack of balance between attack and defense. In their most recent outing, they lost to Botswana on penalties after a goalless draw in regular time, once again failing to capitalize on their chances.

Their current form is a major cause for concern: four defeats and one draw in their last five matches point to a crisis. Problems with concentration and poor finishing in the final third make the Flames a vulnerable opponent. Of further concern is their poor away form—just one win and two defeats in their previous away games in these qualifiers.

Probable lineups

Namibia : Ndjiiro K., Haraseb S. B., Hambira K., Kambiripa I., Eyeb K., Shidolo M., Amutenya P., Katuya N., Muezeu B., Livi A., Kamatuka J.

: Ndjiiro K., Haraseb S. B., Hambira K., Kambiripa I., Eyeb K., Shidolo M., Amutenya P., Katuya N., Muezeu B., Livi A., Kamatuka J. Malawi: Chikuuka G., Lameck M., Paipi M., Mpokera B., Silwimba T., Lungu V., Singo Y., Gumbo K., Mpinganjiira U., Nhoma Z., Salima K.

Match facts and head-to-head

The last meeting between these teams ended in a goalless draw.

In the last five head-to-heads: each team has one win, with three draws.

Both teams average under 2.5 goals per game in this qualifying campaign.

Prediction

Namibia are steadily collecting points and demonstrating solid organization across all areas of the pitch. Malawi, by contrast, remain stuck in crisis, especially away from home, where their results have been poor. Backing the hosts to win looks the most logical option. For added security, take "Namibia to win with a (0) handicap" at odds of 1.65.