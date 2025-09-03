RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025

Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Guatemala vs El Salvador prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Guatemala
04 sep 2025, 22:00
- : -
International,
El Salvador
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the decisive matches of the final round of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament will take place overnight from Thursday to Friday at the Estadio Cementos Progreso in Guatemala, where the home side will host their neighbors from El Salvador. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with strong odds for success.

Match preview

The Guatemala national team heads into the final stage of qualification in high spirits, despite a defeat to Jamaica in the last round of the second phase. Luis Fernando Tena’s squad have impressed with their cohesion and organisation, looking every bit a contender for a World Cup spot. Their reliable defense stands out—at home in qualifying, they have conceded just two goals while scoring ten.

A run to the Gold Cup semifinals this summer only boosted the ambitions of “La Bicolor.” Nicolás Hagen has been a rock in goal, and Óscar Santis leads the line, already bagging three goals in the previous round. Guatemala haven’t lost a home qualifier in nearly 10 years, and look especially confident against Central American rivals.

El Salvador scraped into the third round after a draw with Suriname in the final group match, edging out Puerto Rico by just one point. However, under Hernán Gómez, the team has yet to show real progress, despite the coach’s vast experience—he has previously led three different national teams to the World Cup. Over their last four matches in all competitions, El Salvador have failed to win and were held scoreless in three of them.

Offensive woes remain the main headache for “La Selecta.” Bryan Gil netted twice in the previous round, but overall the team looks limited in creativity and heavily reliant on individual brilliance. Away from home, El Salvador traditionally struggle—they lost five of seven road games in the final round of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

Probable line-ups

  • Guatemala: Hagen; Herrera, Pinto, Samayoa, Morales; Saravia, Rosales; Santis, Altán, Lom; Rubin
  • El Salvador: González; Valladares, J. Romero, Cibrián, Tamacas; Cerén; Pérez, Díaz, Osorio, Landaverde; Gil

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Guatemala have won their last three matches against El Salvador, including a 3-0 victory in the 2023 CONCACAF Nations League.
  • El Salvador haven’t won in Guatemala since 2006.
  • Guatemala are unbeaten at home in World Cup qualifiers since 2015.

Prediction

Guatemala have been dominant at home and continue to progress under Tena, while El Salvador remain mired in crisis and can’t get their attack going. Expect a comfortable home win—our pick is “Guatemala to win” at odds of 1.80.

Comments
