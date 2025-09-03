RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Predictions Suriname vs Panama prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Suriname vs Panama prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Suriname
04 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
International,
Panama
One of the showdowns in the final stage of the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying campaign will unfold on Friday at the Dr. Franklin Essed Stadium in Paramaribo, where Suriname’s national team hosts Panama. Here’s a bet suggestion for this clash—with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Suriname has reached the final round of qualification for the first time in nearly half a century, which is already a remarkable achievement. Under the guidance of Stanley Menzo, the team impressed in the second qualifying phase, winning their home matches with an aggregate score of 5-1. Their defensive work especially stands out—they haven’t conceded in their last two home fixtures.

However, in recent weeks, the team has lost some of its earlier momentum. Suriname has failed to win any of their last four matches across all competitions and twice finished without finding the net. Despite the presence of seasoned players like Vlijter and Boëtius, their attacking play remains inconsistent, particularly against more organized opponents.

Panama, meanwhile, has confidently advanced to the final round, sweeping all matches in the previous stage with a 9-1 goal difference. Thomas Christiansen’s side boasts balance and reliability, with their main stars—Fajardo, Díaz, and Bárcenas—consistently delivering results. Their experience at the highest level and participation in recent major tournaments will be crucial.

After a setback at the Gold Cup, where Panama was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Honduras, the team drew the right conclusions and returned to winning ways. Throughout 2025, they have lost just once in regulation—to Mexico—which speaks to their stability. Against Caribbean sides, Panama has won the last four encounters and has not lost to them since 2024.

Probable line-ups

  • Suriname: Vaessen; van Gelderen, Dijksteel, Pinas, van der Kust; Klaas, Paal; Konraad, Jubitana, Boëtius; Vlijter
  • Panama: Mosquera; Murillo, Escobar, Andrade, Davis; Harvey, Godoy; Bárcenas, Carrasquilla, Díaz; Fajardo

Match facts and head-to-head

  • This will be the first official meeting between Suriname and Panama.
  • Panama has won five of their last six official matches.
  • Suriname is unbeaten at home in 2025 and has kept clean sheets in their last two home games.

Prediction

Suriname has made significant progress, but they're not yet ready to compete on equal footing with the region’s powerhouses. Panama is playing mature, composed football and, with proper focus, should be expected to claim all three points.

Prediction on game Win Panama
Odds: 1.81
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
