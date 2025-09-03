RU RU ES ES FR FR
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Argentina vs Venezuela prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 5, 2025

Raphael Durand
Argentina vs Venezuela prediction
04 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
International,
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(+2.00)
Odds: 1.7
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

One of the matches of the 17th round of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Friday at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires, where Argentina will host the national team of Venezuela. Here’s a betting tip on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Argentina have already accomplished all their tournament objectives, confidently securing first place in the group and guaranteeing their spot at the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Scaloni’s team hasn’t taken their foot off the gas and continues to impress with a solid performance even without much motivation — unbeaten in their last five matches. On home turf, Argentina are traditionally dominant: they remain undefeated in this qualifying campaign, winning four out of five matches.

In attack, the Albiceleste remain the most prolific side in South America, with 28 goals scored. Despite the absence of Enzo Fernández, the hosts’ midfield still looks formidable, and Messi, Álvarez, and Almada are capable of breaking down any defense. Considering the fact that Argentina rarely concede at home, they can once again count on a clean-sheet victory, especially given the visitors’ poor away record.

Venezuela are desperately clinging to their chance to reach the playoffs. A win over Bolivia in June put them back in the fight for 7th place, but a loss to Uruguay prevented them from pulling away from their nearest rivals. The team shows plenty of fighting spirit and has been regularly finding the net — Venezuela have scored in 7 of their last 8 matches.

However, their away woes remain a major issue: Venezuela have failed to win in 17 consecutive away qualifiers. Still, Fernando Batista’s squad tends to avoid heavy defeats, even against powerhouses like Argentina, often keeping the scoreline respectable. Given the visitors’ strong motivation and possible rotation from the hosts, a rout seems unlikely.

Probable lineups

  • Argentina: Martínez, Molina, Romero, Medina, Otamendi, Palacios, De Paul, Paredes, Almada, Messi, Álvarez
  • Venezuela: Romo, Ángel, Navarro, Rrahmani, Aramburu, Soteldo, Cásseres, Martínez, Pereira, Rondón, Martínez

Match facts & head-to-head

  • Venezuela have not won any of their last 17 away World Cup qualifiers.
  • Argentina have scored more than any other team in South American qualification — 28 goals.
  • In the last six official meetings, Venezuela have only lost to Argentina by more than two goals once.

Prediction

Argentina have already secured their World Cup ticket and will likely rotate their squad to some extent. Venezuela are in dire need of points and will try to play as cautiously and tightly in defense as possible. Despite the clear difference in class, a lopsided scoreline is unlikely. Our prediction: "Venezuela with a (+2) handicap" at odds of 1.70.

Comments
