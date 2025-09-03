Prediction on game W1(-1.5) Odds: 2.05 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the matches of the 5th round in the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign will take place on Friday at St. Jakob-Park in Basel, where the Swiss national team will host Kosovo. I'm offering a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances of success.

Match preview

Switzerland are looking confident in the qualifiers, showing consistent form and remaining unbeaten in their last ten World Cup qualification matches. The Swiss are especially formidable at home, having claimed 9 wins in their last 11 home qualifiers. The team also boasts an organized defense — remarkably, they haven’t conceded a single goal in their last five home qualification games.

The Nati rely on a balanced tactical approach, focusing on ball control and utilizing wing attacks. The attacking group has shown an impressive conversion rate, as seen in the previous qualifying cycle. Against Kosovo’s shaky defense, Switzerland are likely to find plenty of opportunities to extend their successful run.

Kosovo are still searching for consistency, but their results in qualifying tournaments remain underwhelming. In the previous campaign, they managed just one win and conceded 15 goals — the worst defensive record in their group. Clean sheets are rare for Kosovo, especially away from home, where they've lost 6 of their last 8 outings.

Despite some attacking potential, the "Golden Boys" often play disjointedly and make frequent defensive errors. Against a disciplined and experienced Swiss side, it will be extremely tough for Kosovo to expect any points. Even their sole clean sheet in qualification so far looks more like an anomaly than a trend.

Probable line-ups

Switzerland : Kobel, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Zakaria, Aebischer, Embolo, Vargas

: Kobel, Akanji, Elvedi, Widmer, Rodriguez, Xhaka, Freuler, Zakaria, Aebischer, Embolo, Vargas Kosovo: Muric, Vojvoda, Rrahmani, Aliti, Hadërgjonaj, Rrahmani, Berisha, Muslija, Emerllahu, Rexhbecaj, Zhegrova

Match facts and head-to-head

Switzerland have won 9 of their last 11 home World Cup qualifiers.

Kosovo have lost 6 of their last 8 away qualifiers.

The Swiss have not conceded in their last 5 home World Cup qualifying matches.

Prediction

Switzerland come into this match in top form, especially when playing on home turf. Kosovo continue to struggle defensively, particularly in away games. I expect the hosts to seize the opportunity to strengthen their position in the group and secure a convincing win. Take "Switzerland to win with a -1.5 handicap" at odds of 2.05.