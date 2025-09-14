RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days

Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days

More than a year without football
Football news Today, 17:07
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days https://x.com/FCBarcelona_cat/status/1967330045799682321

The midfielder was sidelined back in August 2024 due to injury.

Details: Today, in the fourth round of La Liga against Valencia, Barcelona's midfielder Marc Bernal made his return. For the 19-year-old, this was his first appearance on the pitch after a 383-day hiatus caused by injury.

Bernal's comeback was electric: just five minutes after coming on, he provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski.

The match ended in a resounding 6-0 victory for Barcelona, with the young midfielder's return becoming one of the main highlights of the night.

Reminder: Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga fixture.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Valencia Valencia Schedule Valencia News Valencia Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
Related Game News
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia Football news Today, 09:52 Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia
UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami Football news Yesterday, 16:34 UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami
Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 12:33 Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico
Diego Lopez. Football news 09 sep 2025, 09:14 Valencia leader surprised that Barcelona match venue still unknown
Frenkie de Jong as part of the Netherlands national team Football news 08 sep 2025, 11:36 Sad news for Flick! Barcelona lose Frenkie de Jong
Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early Football news 07 sep 2025, 12:34 Flick disappointed. Barcelona may terminate Rashford's loan early
Related Team News
Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed Football news Today, 15:28 Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed
"If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism Football news Today, 13:40 "If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism
Thiago Football news Yesterday, 10:26 Flick on Thiago's return: "He will become an important piece of the success puzzle"
Lamin Yamal celebrates scoring a goal for Barcelona Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:01 His mom didn't like it: Yamal shares how he chose football over school
Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 07:52 Yamal played for the national team on painkillers. Flick furious over Spain staff decisions
Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 05:56 Not with the team. Lamine Yamal misses today's training session. What's the reason?
Related Tournament News
Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off Football news Today, 09:29 Real got their way! VAR referee Figueroa Vazquez suspended over mistaken Huijsen sending off
"I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match Football news Yesterday, 15:23 "I don't want to think badly of you, but you make me" – Alonso comments on controversial refereeing in today's match
Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees. Football news Yesterday, 14:18 Scandal gaining momentum. Real Madrid prepares FIFA complaint against referees
A scandal is inevitable. Controversial Huijsen red card in match against Real Sociedad Football news Yesterday, 11:14 A scandal is inevitable. Controversial Huijsen red card in match against Real Sociedad
Vinicius Junior celebrates scoring for Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:45 Vinicius delivers rallying message for Real Madrid ahead of Real Sociedad clash
Kylian Mbappe celebrates his goal at the Santiago Bernabeu Football news Yesterday, 03:44 Kylian Mbappé reacts to Fútbol Mahou's La Liga Player of the Month award
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores