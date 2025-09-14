Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days
More than a year without football
Football news Today, 17:07Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
The midfielder was sidelined back in August 2024 due to injury.
Details: Today, in the fourth round of La Liga against Valencia, Barcelona's midfielder Marc Bernal made his return. For the 19-year-old, this was his first appearance on the pitch after a 383-day hiatus caused by injury.
Bernal's comeback was electric: just five minutes after coming on, he provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski.
The match ended in a resounding 6-0 victory for Barcelona, with the young midfielder's return becoming one of the main highlights of the night.
Reminder: Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga fixture.