Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days

More than a year without football

The midfielder was sidelined back in August 2024 due to injury.

Details: Today, in the fourth round of La Liga against Valencia, Barcelona's midfielder Marc Bernal made his return. For the 19-year-old, this was his first appearance on the pitch after a 383-day hiatus caused by injury.

🚨 OFICIAL: Vuelve Marc Bernal al terreno de juego



383 días después pic.twitter.com/YPxM3PaTfi — Diario SPORT (@sport) September 14, 2025

Bernal's comeback was electric: just five minutes after coming on, he provided an assist for Robert Lewandowski.

The match ended in a resounding 6-0 victory for Barcelona, with the young midfielder's return becoming one of the main highlights of the night.

Reminder: Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga fixture.