Prediction on game Both teams to score - No Odds: 1.58 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On 15 September 2025, as part of the 8th round of the Argentine Championship Clausura, Defensa y Justicia will take on Platense. Kick-off is scheduled for 01:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ scoring potential in this high-stakes encounter.

Defensa y Justicia

Defensa y Justicia have started the season in confident fashion and come into this fixture in excellent form. The team is unbeaten in four consecutive matches, having lost only once in their last seven outings—a narrow 1-2 defeat away to Central Cordoba. In their most recent home game, Defensa claimed a 2-1 victory over Belgrano, further cementing their place near the top of the table. The club now sits fifth in Group A with 12 points, trailing the leader by just two points.

Particularly impressive are Defensa’s home performances: in four matches at their own stadium, they’ve collected 10 out of a possible 12 points—the best home record in the group. Looking at their head-to-head history with Platense at home, Defensa also hold the edge: in their last six meetings, they’ve registered three wins, two draws, and just one defeat—which came in their most recent clash.

Platense

Platense are the reigning Apertura champions, having claimed the title in a surprise run last season. However, their Clausura campaign has gotten off to a rocky start. In six matches, Platense have managed just one win—at home against San Lorenzo (2-1). The rest have seen them suffer two defeats and grind out three draws. As a result, Platense sit only 11th in Group B with six points. Their away form has been inconsistent: just one point from two matches on the road, with another ending in defeat.

Head-to-head, it’s been an even contest against Defensa y Justicia—over their last five meetings, both sides have claimed two victories, with one match ending in a goalless draw. Notably, three of those clashes were tight, low-scoring affairs with under 2.5 total goals, and in four out of five games, only one team managed to find the net.

Probable lineups

Defensa y Justicia: Bologna, Ferreira, Fernandez, Delgado, Gaich, Gutierrez, Perez, Soto, Molinas, Osorio, Miritello.

Bologna, Ferreira, Fernandez, Delgado, Gaich, Gutierrez, Perez, Soto, Molinas, Osorio, Miritello. Platense: Debasato, Lozano, Salomon, Vasquez, Saborido, Baldassarra, Portillo, Zapiola, Martinez, Mainero, Lotti.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Defensa y Justicia are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.

Defensa y Justicia have won 3 of their last 4 home games.

5 of Defensa y Justicia’s last 6 matches have featured over 1.5 total goals.

Platense are unbeaten in 9 of their last 11 matches.

5 of Platense’s last 7 matches have seen over 1.5 total goals.

Defensa y Justicia are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Defensa y Justicia vs Platense match prediction

Defensa y Justicia enter this clash in strong form and with home support, making them favorites to claim the points. The hosts have been dominant at home and consistently pick up results. Platense, meanwhile, have struggled to get going in the league, with just one win so far and are now forced to fight for every point. In this scenario, expect a tight contest with few goals. My bet for this match: both teams NOT to score, with odds of 1.58.