RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions Defensa y Justicia vs Platense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 September 2025

Defensa y Justicia vs Platense prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 15 September 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Defensa y Justicia vs Club Atletico Platense prediction Photo: https://x.com/ClubDefensayJus/Author unknownn
Defensa y Justicia
Defensa y Justicia Defensa y Justicia Schedule Defensa y Justicia News Defensa y Justicia Transfers
Liga Profesional Argentina Liga Profesional Argentina Table Liga Profesional Argentina Fixtures Liga Profesional Argentina Predictions
14 sep 2025, 19:00
- : -
Argentina,
Club Atletico Platense
Club Atletico Platense Club Atletico Platense Schedule Club Atletico Platense News Club Atletico Platense Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On 15 September 2025, as part of the 8th round of the Argentine Championship Clausura, Defensa y Justicia will take on Platense. Kick-off is scheduled for 01:00 Central European Time. Let’s take a closer look at the teams’ scoring potential in this high-stakes encounter.

Defensa y Justicia

Defensa y Justicia have started the season in confident fashion and come into this fixture in excellent form. The team is unbeaten in four consecutive matches, having lost only once in their last seven outings—a narrow 1-2 defeat away to Central Cordoba. In their most recent home game, Defensa claimed a 2-1 victory over Belgrano, further cementing their place near the top of the table. The club now sits fifth in Group A with 12 points, trailing the leader by just two points.

Particularly impressive are Defensa’s home performances: in four matches at their own stadium, they’ve collected 10 out of a possible 12 points—the best home record in the group. Looking at their head-to-head history with Platense at home, Defensa also hold the edge: in their last six meetings, they’ve registered three wins, two draws, and just one defeat—which came in their most recent clash.

Platense

Platense are the reigning Apertura champions, having claimed the title in a surprise run last season. However, their Clausura campaign has gotten off to a rocky start. In six matches, Platense have managed just one win—at home against San Lorenzo (2-1). The rest have seen them suffer two defeats and grind out three draws. As a result, Platense sit only 11th in Group B with six points. Their away form has been inconsistent: just one point from two matches on the road, with another ending in defeat.

Head-to-head, it’s been an even contest against Defensa y Justicia—over their last five meetings, both sides have claimed two victories, with one match ending in a goalless draw. Notably, three of those clashes were tight, low-scoring affairs with under 2.5 total goals, and in four out of five games, only one team managed to find the net.

Probable lineups

  • Defensa y Justicia: Bologna, Ferreira, Fernandez, Delgado, Gaich, Gutierrez, Perez, Soto, Molinas, Osorio, Miritello.
  • Platense: Debasato, Lozano, Salomon, Vasquez, Saborido, Baldassarra, Portillo, Zapiola, Martinez, Mainero, Lotti.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Defensa y Justicia are unbeaten in 8 of their last 9 matches.
  • Defensa y Justicia have won 3 of their last 4 home games.
  • 5 of Defensa y Justicia’s last 6 matches have featured over 1.5 total goals.
  • Platense are unbeaten in 9 of their last 11 matches.
  • 5 of Platense’s last 7 matches have seen over 1.5 total goals.
  • Defensa y Justicia are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Defensa y Justicia vs Platense match prediction

Defensa y Justicia enter this clash in strong form and with home support, making them favorites to claim the points. The hosts have been dominant at home and consistently pick up results. Platense, meanwhile, have struggled to get going in the league, with just one win so far and are now forced to fight for every point. In this scenario, expect a tight contest with few goals. My bet for this match: both teams NOT to score, with odds of 1.58.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - No
Odds: 1.58
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
West Ham vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League Today, 12:30 West Ham - Tottenham: Can Tottenham overcome their rivals away from home? West Ham Odds: 1.9 Tottenham Recommended Melbet
Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal prediction LaLiga Spain Today, 15:00 Atletico vs Villarreal: Will Atletico Madrid secure their first win of the season? Atletico Madrid Odds: 1.8 Villarreal Bet now Melbet
Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 19:00 Pachuca vs Cruz Azul prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Pachuca Odds: 1.8 Cruz Azul Bet now Melbet
Seattle Sounders FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA Today, 20:30 Seattle Sounders vs Los Angeles Galaxy: will Seattle extend their winning streak? Seattle Sounders FC Odds: 1.4 LA Galaxy Recommended 1xBet
Tigres vs Leon prediction Liga MX Mexico Today, 21:00 Tigres vs León: H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 14, 2025 Tigres Odds: 1.55 Leon Bet now Mostbet
Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction MLS USA Today, 22:30 Portland Timbers vs New York Red Bulls prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 14, 2025 Portland Timbers Odds: 1.6 New York Red Bulls Bet now Melbet
Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction Fight for the title of undisputed champion in the super middleweight division 14 sep 2025, 00:00 Saul Alvarez vs Terence Crawford prediction and betting tips - September 14, 2025 Saul Alvarez Odds: 2.48 Terence Crawford Recommended 1xBet
Roma vs Torino prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 06:30 Roma vs Torino prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 14, 2025 Roma Odds: 1.87 Torino Bet now 1xBet
Royal Antwerp vs Gent prediction Pro League Belgium 14 sep 2025, 07:30 Antwerp vs Gent: can Gent break their winless streak? Royal Antwerp Odds: 1.6 Gent Bet now Mostbet
Celta Vigo vs Girona prediction LaLiga Spain 14 sep 2025, 08:00 Celta vs Girona prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 14 September 2025 Celta Vigo Odds: 1.71 Girona Recommended 1xBet
Burnley vs Liverpool prediction English Premier League 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Burnley vs Liverpool prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 14 September 2025 Burnley Odds: 1.99 Liverpool Bet now Mostbet
Pisa vs Udinese prediction Serie A Italy 14 sep 2025, 09:00 Pisa vs Udinese prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 14 September 2025 Pisa Odds: 1.6 Udinese Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores