RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed

Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed

Disciplinary action from Flick
Football news Today, 15:28
Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed https://x.com/FCBarcelona/status/1962258889887408183

Raphinha was expected to start in the lineup for the match against Valencia, but at the last moment Hansi Flick decided to leave the star winger on the bench.

Details: According to journalist Marta Ramon, the reason behind the head coach’s decision was the Brazilian’s late arrival to the warm-up session—Flick is strict about punctuality, making it clear that even top players aren’t granted special privileges.

Marcus Rashford was named in the starting lineup in his place, and the coach’s decision further underscored his commitment to discipline and team principles.

Reminder: The Spanish Football Federation responded to Flick’s criticism: "If there had been even the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn’t have taken the pitch."

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days Football news Today, 17:07 Fans have been waiting! Marc Bernal returns to the pitch after 383 days
"If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism Football news Today, 13:40 "If there were the slightest issues, Yamal wouldn't have taken the pitch." - Spanish Football Federation responds to Flick's criticism
Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia Football news Today, 09:52 Without two key players. Barcelona announces squad for match against Valencia
UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami Football news Yesterday, 16:34 UEFA stalls La Liga's plan to host Villarreal vs Barcelona match in Miami
Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico Football news Yesterday, 12:33 Gavi ruled out for extended period with injury, will miss El Clásico
Thiago Football news Yesterday, 10:26 Flick on Thiago's return: "He will become an important piece of the success puzzle"
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores