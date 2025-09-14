Flick punished Raphinha ahead of the La Liga match. The reason revealed

Disciplinary action from Flick

Raphinha was expected to start in the lineup for the match against Valencia, but at the last moment Hansi Flick decided to leave the star winger on the bench.

Details: According to journalist Marta Ramon, the reason behind the head coach’s decision was the Brazilian’s late arrival to the warm-up session—Flick is strict about punctuality, making it clear that even top players aren’t granted special privileges.

Marcus Rashford was named in the starting lineup in his place, and the coach’s decision further underscored his commitment to discipline and team principles.

