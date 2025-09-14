Prediction on game Al-Ahli Jeddah Total over 2,5 Odds: 2 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Monday, September 15, Al-Ahli will host Nasaf Qarshi in the opening round of the new AFC Champions League season. The match kicks off at 20:15 CET, and I’m offering my bet for this showdown.

Al-Ahli vs Nasaf Qarshi: match preview

Last season, Al-Ahli captured the AFC Champions League crown. In the final, the team defeated Kawasaki Frontale 2-0, lifting their first-ever Champions League trophy. Now, the club is aiming to defend their title and, without a doubt, wants to launch the new campaign with a victory. The Saudi side has already kicked off their domestic season in style. First, the Jeddah outfit clinched the national Super Cup, overcoming Al-Nassr in a penalty shootout. In the Professional League, Al-Ahli have played two matches: a narrow 1-0 win over Neom and a goalless draw against Al-Ettifaq.

Nasaf Qarshi are in the thick of their season in the Uzbekistan Super League. After 21 rounds, the team has racked up 46 points and sits atop the standings, four points clear of their nearest rival. The club has also claimed their country’s Super Cup. Last season, Nasaf Qarshi did not participate in the AFC Champions League. However, in the 2023/24 edition, the Uzbek club advanced to the playoffs, where they exited in the round of 16 at the hands of eventual champions Al-Ain from the UAE.

Match facts and head-to-head

Al-Ahli are unbeaten in seven consecutive matches: one draw and six wins.

Nasaf Qarshi have won their last three games and have suffered just one defeat in their previous twenty outings.

Al-Ahli have kept three straight clean sheets.

The teams last met in 2016, exchanging victories by identical 2-1 scores.

Probable lineups

Al-Ahli: Mendy, Al-Khawsawi, Ibañez, Demiral, Majrashi, Al-Johani, Millo, Galeno, Kessié, Toney, Mahrez

Nasaf Qarshi: Ergashev, Nasrullaev, Sultonmurodov, Gaibullaev, Golban, Sidikov, Victor da Silva, Mozgovoy, Rakhmatov, Stanojevic, Marusic

Prediction

Al-Ahli are clear favorites in this clash. The reigning AFC Champions League holders boast a powerful squad filled with top-class players and will be playing at home. My prediction: Al-Ahli to score over 2.5 goals at odds of 2.