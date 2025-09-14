Prediction on game Win Sharjah Cultural Club Odds: 2 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On Monday, September 15, the first match of the AFC Champions League will take place between Al-Sharjah and Al-Gharafa. The game kicks off at 15:45 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Al-Sharjah vs Al-Gharafa: Match preview

Al-Sharjah represents the United Arab Emirates. Last season, the team finished second in the league, collecting 51 points over 26 rounds—12 points behind the leaders. In the new UAE League season, Al-Sharjah has already started: a 3-1 victory in the opening round, a 0-1 defeat in the second, and a 2-2 draw in their most recent match. The club also entered the League Cup, where they advanced to the quarter-finals. Al-Sharjah did not participate in last season’s AFC Champions League campaign.

Al-Gharafa plays in the Qatari league. Last season, the team secured a spot in the AFC Champions League. However, their previous tournament run was disappointing: just seven points from eight matches, finishing tenth and missing out on the playoffs. The new Qatar Stars League season has started well for Al-Gharafa: three wins in four rounds, with only one defeat. In the Super Cup, Al-Gharafa drew 3-3 in their opening match.

Match facts and head-to-head history

Al-Sharjah are unbeaten in their last three matches: two wins and a draw.

In their last ten matches, Al-Sharjah have lost only once, while Al-Gharafa have suffered just one defeat in nine games.

Al-Sharjah have scored at least once in each of their last three games.

In their only previous head-to-head, Al-Sharjah edged Al-Gharafa 3-2.

Probable line-ups

Al-Sharjah: Al Hosani, Marcus Meloni, Cho, Petrovic, Ebrahim, Abdulrahman, Ben Larbi, Hassan, Caio, Camara, Luanzinho

Al-Gharafa: Sergio Rico, Yousif, Hamed, Nani, Gunnarsson, Diaz, Hamed, Rodrigo, Brahimi, Joselu, Boli

Prediction

At home, Al-Sharjah will surely want to kick off their AFC Champions League campaign with a win. Of course, Al-Gharafa will also be aiming for a strong start, but the hosts have the edge. My prediction is a victory for Al-Sharjah.