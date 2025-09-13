RU RU ES ES FR FR
Barcelona vs Valencia: can Barcelona secure a convincing victory?

Barcelona vs Valencia: can Barcelona secure a convincing victory?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Barcelona vs Valencia prediction Getty Images
Barcelona
14 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, Estadi Johan Cruyff
Valencia
Prediction on game Barcelona Total over 2
Odds: 1.43
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now

On Sunday, September 14, the fourth round of La Liga will see Barcelona host Valencia. The match kicks off at 21:00 CET, and I have a betting tip for this clash.

Barcelona vs Valencia: match preview

Barcelona clinched the La Liga title last season and are clearly determined to repeat their success with another championship run. Their start to the new campaign backs up these ambitions. In the opening round, Hansi Flick’s side thrashed Mallorca 3-0 away from home. The second round brought a real battle against Levante: trailing 0-2 at halftime, Barça mounted a comeback and snatched a dramatic 3-2 win in stoppage time. In the third round, the Catalans were held to a 1-1 draw by Rayo Vallecano. After three rounds, the team has seven points, a goal difference of 7:3, and sits fourth in the table.

Valencia remain highly inconsistent, unable to find their rhythm or deliver convincing results as they did a few years ago. The early season results reflect this. A 1-1 draw with Real Sociedad in the opener, followed by a narrow 0-1 defeat away to Osasuna in round two. Before the international break, the team picked up their first three points, crushing Getafe 3-0 at home. Valencia now have four points, a 4:2 goal difference, and occupy ninth place in the standings.

Match facts and H2H

  • Barcelona are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches, winning seven and drawing one.
  • The last time Barcelona failed to score was back at the end of 2024.
  • Last season, the teams met three times, with Barcelona winning all three games against Valencia by an aggregate score of 14-2.
  • Valencia last defeated Barcelona in 2020.

Probable lineups

  • Barcelona: García; Koundé, E. García, Cubarsí, Martín; Pedri, Casadó; Yamal, Olmo, Raphinha; Torres
  • Valencia: Agirrezabala; Tárrega, Diakhaby, Copete; Foulquier, Guerra, Santamaría, Gayà; López, Danjuma, Rioja

Prediction

Barcelona are clear favorites for this encounter and, after a setback in the previous round, will be eager to claim victory. I believe they will get the job done. My recommended bet: Barcelona individual total over 2 goals at odds of 1.43.

