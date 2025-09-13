RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Yamal played for the national team on painkillers. Flick furious over Spain staff decisions

Yamal played for the national team on painkillers. Flick furious over Spain staff decisions

Head coach comments on Lamine Yamal's absence
Football news Today, 07:52
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Lamine Yamal Rafa Babot/Getty Images

Hansi Flick delivered a brief statement to the press explaining the absence of young winger Lamine Yamal from training sessions.

Details: Speaking to the media, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick clarified why Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal was missing from today's training.

In Spain (during the national team matches – ed.), they gave him painkillers and even when they were winning, they still forced him to play. That is not looking after the player at all. I am disappointed by this.

Worth noting: Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid prediction and betting tips 13 September 2025

Barcelona's medical staff also reported that Yamal is experiencing groin discomfort and will be unavailable for the upcoming La Liga clash against Valencia. His participation in the match against Newcastle is also in doubt.

For the national team, Yamal played 79 minutes against Bulgaria (3-0) and 73 minutes against Turkey, providing assists in both games.

Read also: A true goal machine! Lewandowski's incredible accomplishment in the Champions League

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Lamin Yamal celebrates scoring a goal for Barcelona Lifestyle Today, 08:01 His mom didn't like it: Yamal shares how he chose football over school
Lamine Yamal Football news Today, 05:56 Not with the team. Lamine Yamal misses today's training session. What's the reason?
Marcus Rashford at home with his dog Lifestyle Today, 05:45 Touching moment: Marcus Rashford shares adorable photos with his dog
Lamin Yamal in an advertisement for new Adidas boots Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:51 Lamine Yamal stars in a hilarious ad for his new Adidas F50 boots
Szymon Marciniak / Hansi Flick Football news Yesterday, 10:28 Barcelona wins UEFA appeal over Flick's suspension
Lamin Yamal celebrates his goal for Barcelona Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:17 Lamine Yamal revealed he bought a house for the most important person in his life
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores