Yamal played for the national team on painkillers. Flick furious over Spain staff decisions

Head coach comments on Lamine Yamal's absence

Hansi Flick delivered a brief statement to the press explaining the absence of young winger Lamine Yamal from training sessions.

Details: Speaking to the media, Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick clarified why Barcelona's rising star Lamine Yamal was missing from today's training.

In Spain (during the national team matches – ed.), they gave him painkillers and even when they were winning, they still forced him to play. That is not looking after the player at all. I am disappointed by this.

Barcelona's medical staff also reported that Yamal is experiencing groin discomfort and will be unavailable for the upcoming La Liga clash against Valencia. His participation in the match against Newcastle is also in doubt.

For the national team, Yamal played 79 minutes against Bulgaria (3-0) and 73 minutes against Turkey, providing assists in both games.



