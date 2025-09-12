A true goal machine! Lewandowski's incredible accomplishment in the Champions League
No one else can boast such a record.
The Polish striker's world-class skill and professionalism are truly paying off.
Details: The statistical portal Sholy Nation Sports shared an eye-catching fact on their X social media page: Robert Lewandowski is the only player in Champions League history to have scored 10 or more goals in the competition for different clubs.
- Borussia Dortmund (2012/13) – 10 goals.
- Bayern (2019/20) – 15 goals.
- Bayern (2021/22) – 13 goals.
- Barcelona (2024/25) – 11 goals.
Barcelona will kick off their new European campaign as soon as next week. On September 18, Hansi Flick's squad heads to England for a tough away fixture against Newcastle.
