No one else can boast such a record.

The Polish striker's world-class skill and professionalism are truly paying off.

Details: The statistical portal Sholy Nation Sports shared an eye-catching fact on their X social media page: Robert Lewandowski is the only player in Champions League history to have scored 10 or more goals in the competition for different clubs.

Borussia Dortmund (2012/13) – 10 goals.

Bayern (2019/20) – 15 goals.

Bayern (2021/22) – 13 goals.

Barcelona (2024/25) – 11 goals.

Barcelona will kick off their new European campaign as soon as next week. On September 18, Hansi Flick's squad heads to England for a tough away fixture against Newcastle.

