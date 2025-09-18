Harsh foul on Kounde! Red or yellow card?
Controversial referee decision
Football news Today, 16:23Volodymyr Varukha Dailysports's expert
In the opening round of the Champions League, Newcastle hosts Barcelona. Late in the first half, a heated incident unfolded.
Details: In the 45th minute, Newcastle defender Dan Burn delivered a heavy challenge on Jules Kounde's legs.
The incident sparked debate both on the pitch and among fans, but the referee settled the matter with just a yellow card.