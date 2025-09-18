Harsh foul on Kounde! Red or yellow card?

Controversial referee decision

In the opening round of the Champions League, Newcastle hosts Barcelona. Late in the first half, a heated incident unfolded.

Details: In the 45th minute, Newcastle defender Dan Burn delivered a heavy challenge on Jules Kounde's legs.

Burn 🆚 Kounde



Red or Yellow? pic.twitter.com/HurxnktvCV — Epic Red Cards (@epicredcards) September 18, 2025

The incident sparked debate both on the pitch and among fans, but the referee settled the matter with just a yellow card.