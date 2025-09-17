Official: Yamal to miss Newcastle clash
After the international break, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal returned to the club carrying an injury, sparking a dispute between the Blaugrana and the Spanish federation. Regardless, the winger will not be able to help Hansi Flick's side right now.
Details: Barcelona's press service has announced the squad traveling to Newcastle for Thursday's Champions League match against the English side. As previously reported, there was no place for Yamal in the list.
Alongside the young star, Marc-André ter Stegen, who has been recovering from surgery for quite some time, as well as Alejandro Balde and Gavi, will also not travel to England.
Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the German coach would not risk Yamal, instead preparing him for the Champions League showdown against PSG scheduled for October 1.