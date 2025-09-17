Official: Yamal to miss Newcastle clash

Injury needs to heal.

After the international break, Barcelona star Lamine Yamal returned to the club carrying an injury, sparking a dispute between the Blaugrana and the Spanish federation. Regardless, the winger will not be able to help Hansi Flick's side right now.

Details: Barcelona's press service has announced the squad traveling to Newcastle for Thursday's Champions League match against the English side. As previously reported, there was no place for Yamal in the list.

✈️ The squad list for Newcastle! pic.twitter.com/md9rJVqXx7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) September 17, 2025

Alongside the young star, Marc-André ter Stegen, who has been recovering from surgery for quite some time, as well as Alejandro Balde and Gavi, will also not travel to England.

Reminder: Earlier reports indicated that the German coach would not risk Yamal, instead preparing him for the Champions League showdown against PSG scheduled for October 1.