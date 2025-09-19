Anthony Gordon: "Barcelona are the best team I've faced in football"

The Newcastle midfielder praised Barcelona's performance.

Barça are Barça, no matter the era.

Details: After the Champions League match between England's Newcastle and Catalonia's Barcelona, Magpies midfielder Anthony Gordon admitted in an interview that he had never encountered a team so skilled and professional at controlling possession:

"We're not used to playing against players who keep the ball like that. We've played Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they've never been like this. Barcelona are the best team I've faced in this sport." Gordon confessed.

In yesterday's Champions League group stage opener, Newcastle fell at home to Barcelona, 1-2.

