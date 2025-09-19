RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Anthony Gordon: "Barcelona are the best team I've faced in football"

Anthony Gordon: "Barcelona are the best team I've faced in football"

The Newcastle midfielder praised Barcelona's performance.
Football news Today, 01:50
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Anthony Gordon of Newcastle in action during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Barça are Barça, no matter the era.

Details: After the Champions League match between England's Newcastle and Catalonia's Barcelona, Magpies midfielder Anthony Gordon admitted in an interview that he had never encountered a team so skilled and professional at controlling possession:

"We're not used to playing against players who keep the ball like that. We've played Chelsea and Manchester City before, but they've never been like this. Barcelona are the best team I've faced in this sport." Gordon confessed.

In yesterday's Champions League group stage opener, Newcastle fell at home to Barcelona, 1-2.

Reminder: Favorite team! Rashford scores his seventh goal against Newcastle

Related teams and leagues
Newcastle Newcastle Schedule Newcastle News Newcastle Transfers
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Champions League Champions League Table Champions League Fixtures Champions League Predictions
Related Game News
Favorite team! Rashford scores his seventh goal against Newcastle Football news Yesterday, 16:58 Favourite team! Rashford scores his seventh goal against Newcastle
Harsh foul on Kounde! Red or yellow card? Football news Yesterday, 16:23 Hard foul on Kounde! Red or yellow card?
Lamine Yamal. Football news 17 sep 2025, 05:33 Official: Yamal to miss Newcastle clash
Robert Lewandowski playing for Barcelona Football news 12 sep 2025, 07:49 A true goal machine! Lewandowski's incredible accomplishment in the Champions League
Related Team News
Marcus Rashford in action against Newcastle in the Champions League Football news Today, 03:43 Marcus Rashford reacts to his stellar performance against Newcastle
Luis Enrique, Head Coach of Paris Saint-Germain, celebrates with the UEFA Super Cup Football news Today, 02:39 Revelation. Luis Enrique hopes to one day return to Barcelona
Lamine Yamal. Football news Yesterday, 09:59 Laporta expresses solidarity with Flick over Yamal injury issue
Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match Football news Yesterday, 08:59 Not Camp Nou. UEFA changes venue for Barcelona vs PSG match
Hansi Flick. Football news Yesterday, 06:28 Barcelona targets a high-profile Serie A signing available for free
Lamin Yamal with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole Lifestyle Yesterday, 04:23 Very happy. Yamal reacts to Nicki Nicole's Latin Grammy nomination
Related Tournament News
Kairat players celebrate with fans Football news Today, 02:58 Kairat Almaty sets new Champions League record
"Sometimes the devil interferes in the game" - Conte comments on De Bruyne's first-half substitution Football news Yesterday, 17:44 "Sometimes the devil interferes in the game" - Conte comments on De Bruyne's first-half substitution
Goal machine in action! Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Goal machine in action! Haaland scores his historic 50th Champions League goal
Kevin Trapp with Eintracht Frankfurt colours Football news Yesterday, 16:05 A beautiful gesture! Eintracht fans bid farewell to Kevin Trapp
A tough call for the referee! Di Lorenzo sent off for foul on Haaland Football news Yesterday, 15:54 A tough call for the referee! Di Lorenzo sent off for foul on Haaland
Back home! Man City fans pay touching tribute to De Bruyne Football news Yesterday, 15:32 Back home! Man City fans pay touching tribute to De Bruyne
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores