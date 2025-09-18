RU RU ES ES FR FR
Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons
Rio Ave Rio Ave
Primeira Liga Portugal (Round 6) 19 sep 2025, 15:15
- : -
Portugal, Vila do Conde, Estadio dos Arcos
FC Porto FC Porto
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
On Friday, September 19, Rio Ave will take on Porto in the sixth round of the Portuguese Championship. The match kicks off at 21:15 CET, and I have a tip for you on the winner of this clash.

Rio Ave vs Porto: Match preview

Last season, Rio Ave finished 11th in the table, and the start of this new campaign has been disappointing. In the first three rounds, the team drew all their matches: 1-1, 2-2, and 3-3. In the previous game, Rio Ave visited Moreirense and suffered a 1-3 defeat. So, after four rounds, they have three points, sit 15th in the standings, and have a goal difference of 7:9. Their only buffer from the relegation zone are tie-breakers.

Porto failed to challenge for the title last season, finishing third with 71 points from 34 matches. This year, the Dragons have started in dominant fashion. They won 3-0 in the opener, followed by a 2-0 victory, and then a 4-0 win in the third round. In round four, Porto beat Sporting away 2-1, and in their latest outing, narrowly edged Nacional 1-0. A perfect 15 points from five matches puts them top of the table, three points clear of their nearest rival.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Rio Ave are winless in six straight games: three losses and three draws.
  • Porto are unbeaten in eight consecutive matches: one draw and seven wins.
  • Porto have scored in nine consecutive matches.
  • Rio Ave have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last eight games.
  • The last head-to-head ended in a 2-2 draw.

Probable lineups

  • Rio Ave: Miszta; Petrasso, Panzo, Abatsyo; Athanasiou, Pollmann, Ljavas, Tome; Spikic, Clayton, A. Luis
  • Porto: Di Costa; Rosario, Bednarek, Kiwior, Moura; Froholdt, Varela, Mora; Pepe, Samu, Sainz

Prediction

Rio Ave just can't find their rhythm at the start of the season, while Porto are firing on all cylinders. The Dragons are in top form and have collected maximum points so far. I expect them to keep their winning run going, so my pick is for a Porto victory.

