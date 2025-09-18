Favorite team! Rashford scores his seventh goal against Newcastle
In the opening round of the Champions League, Newcastle hosted Barcelona. Barcelona emerged victorious with a 2-0 win, thanks to a brace from their summer signing for the Blaugrana.
Details: Barcelona winger Marcus Rashford continues to showcase his remarkable scoring record against Newcastle. Across all competitions, he has now scored seven times against the Magpies. Initially, these goals came when the Englishman played for Manchester United, and now he has continued his streak in a Barcelona shirt. Newcastle remains one of Marcus's favorite opponents.
Throughout his career, only Leicester has suffered more at Rashford’s hands—he has found the net against them eight times.
By the way, these goals against Newcastle were Rashford’s very first in official matches for Barcelona.