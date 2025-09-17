Prediction on game Total under 3 Odds: 1.46 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On 19 September 2025, as part of the 6th round of the English Championship, Middlesbrough will face West Bromwich. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. In this clash, we suggest focusing on the teams’ attacking output.

Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough approach the upcoming fixture in excellent form, riding a four-match unbeaten streak. During this run, the team has recorded three victories and drew their most recent away game against Preston, finishing 2-2. So far this Championship campaign, Middlesbrough remain undefeated: after five matches, they have collected 13 points and sit atop the league table with a goal difference of 9-3. At home, the team has shown stability as well, winning both of their matches with identical 1-0 scorelines. However, in the English League Cup, Middlesbrough suffered a surprise exit at the 1/64 finals stage, falling 0-4 to Doncaster.

When it comes to home encounters against West Bromwich, Middlesbrough hold a clear advantage: they are unbeaten in their last four, securing three wins and one draw. Notably, in the last two home games, they have kept clean sheets against this opponent.

West Bromwich

West Bromwich have also started the season confidently, going four rounds unbeaten. However, in their last match, they suffered a 0-1 home defeat to Derby County. As a result, West Bromwich currently sit fifth in the table with 10 points and a goal difference of 6-4. On the road, they have played two matches and won both. In the English League Cup, West Bromwich also exited at the 1/64 finals stage, losing to the same Derby County side—but this time on penalties.

In head-to-head encounters against Middlesbrough over the last five matches, the slight edge belongs to the home side: three wins to two for West Bromwich. That said, the last three meetings between the teams have been low-scoring affairs, all finishing with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

Middlesbrough: Brynn, Ayling, Jones, Lenihan, Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett, Whittaker, Conway, Strelec.

Brynn, Ayling, Jones, Lenihan, Brittain, Morris, Hackney, Targett, Whittaker, Conway, Strelec. West Bromwich: Griffiths, Styles, Mepham, Phillips, Campbell, Mowatt, Molumby, Johnston, Price, Wallace, Geggebe.

Key stats and head-to-head

Middlesbrough have won 3 of their last 4 matches.

4 of Middlesbrough’s last 5 games have seen over 2.5 goals.

West Bromwich are unbeaten in 6 of their last 7 matches.

5 of West Bromwich’s last 6 games have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Middlesbrough have won 3 of the last 4 head-to-head clashes.

5 of the last 6 head-to-head meetings have ended with under 2.5 goals.

Middlesbrough vs West Bromwich prediction

Both teams have made strong starts to the season: Middlesbrough remain unbeaten, while West Bromwich have lost just once. Expect a hard-fought contest, with the home side eager to assert their dominance where they have a clear head-to-head advantage. However, recent meetings between these teams have tended to be cagey, rarely producing plenty of goals. My tip for this match: under 3 total goals at odds of 1.46.