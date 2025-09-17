Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.5 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 14, 2025, as part of the fourth round of the Italian Serie A, Lecce and Cagliari will go head-to-head. The match is scheduled to kick off at 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a look at a bet focused on the teams' attacking output in this clash.

Match preview

Last season, Lecce narrowly avoided relegation to Serie B. The new campaign under Eusebio Di Francesco has started just as poorly: after three rounds, the team has only one point to its name, earned in the opener against Genoa (0-0). The subsequent matches ended in defeat—0-2 to Milan and 1-4 to Atalanta. As a result, Lecce sits at the bottom of the table.

However, it's worth noting that their opponents so far have been significantly stronger than the Giallorossi. Now, Lecce faces a less formidable adversary—Cagliari. These are precisely the matches where the team must collect points if they want to retain their Serie A status.

Cagliari approaches this Serie A Matchday 4 fixture on a high after a 2-0 win over Parma. Fabio Pisacane's side had a challenging start to the season: in the opener against Fiorentina, the Sardinians salvaged a draw in stoppage time, while in the second round against Napoli, the tables turned—the Neapolitans snatched victory in the dying minutes.

Adding extra intrigue to the upcoming match is the managers' backstory. Lecce's head coach Eusebio Di Francesco previously led Cagliari, albeit without much success. On the other side, current Sardinian boss Fabio Pisacane knows Lecce well—he ended his playing career at the club.

Match facts and head-to-head

Lecce are winless in their last three matches.

Eight of Cagliari's last eight matches have seen fewer than three goals scored.

In the last ten head-to-head meetings, Cagliari has the edge: the Sardinians have won three times, Lecce twice, and five matches ended in a draw.

In four of the last five matches between these teams, fewer than three goals were scored.

In each of the last three encounters between these teams there has been a sending off.

Probable lineups

Lecce : Falcone - Veiga, Gaspar , Siebert, Gallo - Ramadani, Koulibaly , Sala – N’Dri , Morente, Stulic

: Cagliari: Caprile - Zappa, Mina, Luperto, Obert - Prati, Adopo, Folorunsho – Gaetano , Esposito - Kılıçsoy

Prediction

This match is crucial for both sides, each desperate for a win. Under such circumstances, we could see a cautious, low-scoring contest—so the optimal bet looks to be under 2.5 total goals at odds of 1.5.