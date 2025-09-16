Lamine Yamal to miss Newcastle clash, focusing on PSG showdown

Return date for the player confirmed.

Lamine Yamal suffered an unfortunate injury during international duty with Spain, sidelining him for a period. He has already missed the match against Valencia, and the duration of his absence is now clear.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, the Spanish winger will definitely miss Barcelona’s first UEFA Champions League match of the season against Newcastle. The Catalan club is taking no risks, aiming to fully restore and prepare Yamal for the upcoming home clash with PSG on October 1.

Meanwhile, it was reported that Hansi Flick decided to give the Uruguayan defender a rest ahead of the Champions League opener, ensuring he is in top form for the match against Newcastle.

Reminder: The Blaugrana continue to insist that the stadium is ready for partial reopening, with only bureaucratic hurdles remaining. However, recent footage showing a rat scurrying through the renovated Camp Nou casts doubt on the club's assurances.