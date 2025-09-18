RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Barcelona targets a high-profile Serie A signing available for free

Barcelona targets a high-profile Serie A signing available for free

A chance to save crucial funds.
Football news Today, 06:28
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Hansi Flick. Getty Images

Barcelona's financial situation compels the club to tread carefully in the transfer market, but Joan Laporta and his team might have the opportunity to significantly bolster the squad while saving money.

Details: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović could emerge as one of Barcelona’s top targets in the summer of 2026. The towering Serbian forward is entering the final year of his contract with Juventus and is not expected to renew his deal with the Turin club.

This makes his departure as a free agent seem inevitable, and Barcelona is being touted as a potential destination. Vlahović has previously been linked with the Blaugrana, and considering the likelihood of a free transfer combined with the club’s financial constraints, the move appears highly plausible.

Reminder: Vlahović could serve as a direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is also entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona and, according to reports, is not expected to extend his stay.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Juventus Juventus Schedule Juventus News Juventus Transfers
Related Team News
Lamin Yamal with his girlfriend Nicki Nicole Lifestyle Today, 04:23 Very happy. Yamal reacts to Nicki Nicole's Latin Grammy nomination
A dilemma for Flick. Barcelona's coach pondering Lewandowski's role for the season Football news Today, 04:10 A dilemma for Flick. Barcelona's coach pondering Lewandowski's role for the season
A historic moment. 25 years ago, Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona for the first time Football news Today, 03:09 A historic moment. 25 years ago, Lionel Messi arrived in Barcelona for the first time
Charges filed. Former Barcelona president Bartomeu knew of and controlled smear campaigns against rivals Football news Today, 02:22 Charges filed. Former Barcelona president Bartomeu knew of and controlled smear campaigns against rivals
Good news for Barcelona. De Jong has recovered from injury Football news Yesterday, 13:27 Good news for Barcelona. De Jong has recovered from injury
Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 12:28 Newcastle vs Barcelona: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 18, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores