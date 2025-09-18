Barcelona targets a high-profile Serie A signing available for free

A chance to save crucial funds.

Barcelona's financial situation compels the club to tread carefully in the transfer market, but Joan Laporta and his team might have the opportunity to significantly bolster the squad while saving money.

Details: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus striker Dušan Vlahović could emerge as one of Barcelona’s top targets in the summer of 2026. The towering Serbian forward is entering the final year of his contract with Juventus and is not expected to renew his deal with the Turin club.

This makes his departure as a free agent seem inevitable, and Barcelona is being touted as a potential destination. Vlahović has previously been linked with the Blaugrana, and considering the likelihood of a free transfer combined with the club’s financial constraints, the move appears highly plausible.

Reminder: Vlahović could serve as a direct replacement for Robert Lewandowski, who is also entering the final year of his contract with Barcelona and, according to reports, is not expected to extend his stay.