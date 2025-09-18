A dilemma for Flick. Barcelona's coach pondering Lewandowski's role for the season

It's worth considering.

Veteran Polish striker Robert Lewandowski is seemingly heading into his final season at Barcelona. Still, as long as he's wearing the Blaugrana shirt, Hansi Flick faces a crucial decision on how best to utilize his forward.

Details: Ferran Torres took full advantage of Lewandowski's absence from the Barcelona lineup, scoring twice in the first two matches. However, the Spaniard's scoring touch soon faded, while the Polish star came off the bench against Valencia and netted a brace within eight minutes.

This has left Barcelona's head coach in a tough spot: which striker should he rely on? While Torres shines in combination play, boasting speed and technical skill, he still lacks a true finisher's instinct and movement inside the penalty area—qualities that define Lewandowski's game.

Torres could continue to start, which would relegate the Polish national team captain to a backup role. Yet, Flick might opt for the experienced striker as his main man in Champions League fixtures.

Reminder: Both strikers have traveled for the match against Newcastle, but Lamine Yamal will be absent as he continues to recover from an injury sustained on international duty.