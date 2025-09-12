RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Serie A Italy Predictions Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak?

Juventus vs Inter: Will Juventus extend their winning streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Juventus vs Inter prediction Getty Images
13 sep 2025, 12:00
- : -
Italy, Turin, Allianz Stadium
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Juventus wont lose
Odds: 1.45
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

In the third round of Serie A, Juventus will face Inter on Saturday, September 13. Kick-off is set for 18:00 Central European Time. I have a betting tip for this matchup.

Juventus vs Inter: Match preview

Juventus changed head coaches last season, with Igor Tudor preparing the team for the new campaign. The Turin side reached the round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, where they narrowly lost to Real Madrid 0-1, but followed up with a flawless pre-season, going unbeaten in all friendlies. Juventus kicked off the new Serie A season with a 2-0 win over Parma. In the next round, they triumphed again: Vlahovic netted the decisive goal against Genoa to secure a 1-0 victory. That’s the maximum—six points from two games and second place in the table.

Inter missed out on the title by just a single point last season. In the UEFA Champions League final, they suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat to PSG. After the campaign ended, Simone Inzaghi left the club and Christian Chivu took over as head coach. Under his management, the Nerazzurri advanced to the Club World Cup play-offs, but were eliminated in the round of 16 by Fluminense, falling 0-1. The start of the new season has been inconsistent: Inter thrashed Torino 5-0, but then lost at home to Udinese 1-2 in the second round. As a result, they have three points from two matches.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Juventus are unbeaten in seven matches, winning their last six in a row.
  • Inter have suffered just one defeat in their last five outings.
  • Inter have scored at least once in five consecutive games, while Juventus have found the net in six straight.
  • Juventus remain one of only three teams yet to concede a goal this season.
  • In their most recent head-to-head encounter, Juventus beat Inter 1-0.

Probable lineups

  • Juventus: Di Gregorio; Gatti, Bremer, Kelly; Kalulu, Thuram, Locatelli, Mario; Koopmeiners, Yildiz; David.
  • Inter: Sommer; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Prediction

This fierce clash between two of Italy’s top contenders comes as early as round three. Both sides are evenly matched in terms of potential, but Juventus look more solid at the start of the season compared to Inter. My tip: Juventus will not lose this match.

